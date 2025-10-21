49ers Star George Kittle Believes He Can Represent the US in One Winter Olympics Sport

George Kittle has never been one to limit himself. On the football field, he’s known for his ferocity and unmatched energy, which have made him a driving force in the San Francisco 49ers’ offense year after year.

Coming off another stellar campaign with 78 receptions, 1,106 yards, and eight touchdowns, the six-time Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro remains one of the NFL’s most complete players.

But as it turns out, there’s one more sport where Kittle believes he could shine. And surprisingly, it has nothing to do with tackling or touchdowns. If you ask him, he could one day represent the United States at the Winter Olympics in curling.

During a recent episode of Kittle Things with WWE’s The Miz, the 49ers TE revealed that he’s been fascinated by the sport and has already given it a try.

“One thing I do want to do competitively… I want to do curling. Ice curling,” Kittle said. His declaration immediately made The Miz laugh, who sarcastically made fun of the 49ers star’s aspirations: “You’d have to train for it, right? … I love that you think that you can just- ‘Yeah, I’m going to go to the Olympics in curling.’” But George Kittle didn’t back down.

He explained that he and a few of his friends had already tested themselves in a local league. “Me and three of my buddies finished fourth place in the curling league in Nashville… First time ever doing it — we were like fourth out of nine teams. Not bad for our first time ever,” Kittle said proudly.

As the conversation went on, Kittle revealed that he can follow the path of another former NFL player who’s actually tried to go pro in the sport: ex-defensive end Jared Allen.

“He has a team, I think they finished second or third at Nationals,” Kittle continued. “And the winner of Nationals gets to represent the USA in the Olympics.” That connection immediately lit up his imagination. “Can you imagine winning gold in the Olympics for curling? How amazing,” he said, grinning.

“That’s a dream. I’m a scraper. Oh, I do it all — toss the stones, sweep, rotate, everything,” Kittle added.

For a player ranked No. 31 on the NFL’s “Top 100 Players of 2025,” the thought of chasing Olympic gold might sound far-fetched, but it’s quintessential George Kittle: competitive, enthusiastic, and ready to throw himself into anything that challenges him.

So, whether it’s stiff-arming linebackers or sweeping stones on ice, Kittle’s mix of intensity and humor makes one thing clear: whatever sport he picks up next, he’ll find a way to make it fun and competitive.