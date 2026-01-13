“Every Game Could Be My Final Game”: Aaron Rodgers Addresses Retirement Rumors After Steelers’ Loss to Texans

Aaron Rodgers wasn’t ready to give answers about his future after the Pittsburgh Steelers’ season ended in emphatic fashion Saturday night. Following a 30-6 wild-card loss to the Houston Texans, the future Hall of Fame quarterback struck a reflective tone when asked about what comes next.

“I’m not going to make any emotional decisions. Disappointed,” Rodgers said. “Obviously such a fun year. A lot of adversity, but a lot of fun. It’s been a great year overall in my life the last year, and this has been a really good part of that, coming here and being a part of this team. So it’s disappointing to be sitting here with the season over again.”

When asked directly whether he wanted to return to Pittsburgh, Rodgers declined to elaborate.

“I’m not going to talk about that,” he said.

Pressed on how he would approach his decision, Rodgers kept it measured.

“Just get away and then have the right conversations,” he said.

And when asked if he entered the game thinking it could be his last, Rodgers offered a familiar refrain.

“I answered this before. Every game could be my final game.”

On the field, Houston delivered a historic performance. The Texans earned the first road playoff win in franchise history behind a dominant defensive effort that limited the Steelers to just 175 total yards. The defense scored two touchdowns and relentlessly pressured Rodgers, sacking him four times and forcing a late pick-six that silenced Acrisure Stadium.

Rodgers finished 17-of-33 for 146 yards and an interception in what was easily his roughest performance of the season. The Texans neutralized Pittsburgh’s short passing game with sure tackling, while defensive linemen Sheldon Rankins and Will Anderson Jr. consistently collapsed the pocket. Rankins’ scoop-and-score in the second half effectively sealed the game.

Despite Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud’s shaky night, the Texans did enough offensively to pull away late. Stroud went 21-of-32 for 250 yards, a touchdown, and an interception, while also committing five fumbles, two of which were lost, tying an NFL playoff record. Rookie running back Woody Marks added his first 100-yard rushing performance as Houston totaled 408 yards.

Pittsburgh’s postseason frustrations continued. While the defense held firm early and the Steelers even led 3-0 after the first quarter, the offense failed to capitalize. The Steelers’ insistence on running on first down proved costly. Through three quarters, they gained just 21 yards on eight first-down rushes, compared to 62 yards on seven first-down pass plays.

The loss marked the Steelers’ ninth straight season without a playoff win under head coach Mike Tomlin, a first in franchise history. As the Texans pulled away in the fourth quarter, “Fire Tomlin” chants echoed through the stadium before fading into resignation. Tomlin remains under contract for at least one more season, though the organization now faces another pivotal offseason.

For Rodgers, the night may come to symbolize more than just a playoff defeat. Whether it was his final game or simply another chapter remains unanswered. As he made clear afterward, those decisions will wait.

For now, the only certainty is that every game, as Rodgers put it, could be the last.