‘Jealous’ Kanye West is Reportedly Upset With the Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian Dating Rumors

It seems that Kanye West is not too thrilled with the dating rumors swirling around his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and NFL superstar Tom Brady. Despite Kanye’s newfound happiness with his girlfriend Bianca Censori, the past has come back to haunt him, and he is reportedly feeling “jealous” about the alleged dating rumors.

Although the rumors linking Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady romantically are considered thin, it appears to be enough to make the billionaire rapper uneasy. According to Page Six, Tom Brady was seen “playing the field” at a Fourth of July party hosted by Michael Rubin. Among the women he was allegedly talking to was Kim Kardashian, who was also in attendance at the star-studded event in The Hamptons.

Kanye West Not Pleased With Kim-Tom Dating Rumors

The 46-year-old rapper has been anything but quiet about the rumored link between his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and NFL star Tom Brady. According to a source who talked about Kanye to ET said, “He has been jealous over the reports about Kim and Tom”. For Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, the source said that the supermodel “is taking everything with a grain of salt.”

The speculation surrounding the two has been making headlines, but Michael Rubin, CEO of Fanatics, has come forward to clarify. “Honestly, they’re just friends,” Michael told ET. “It’s just the crazy rumors that get out there,” said Michael. “Tom was with me a ton of the night and we were having fun, and Tom just doesn’t go out that much. It’s a rare sighting. And Kim doesn’t drink much,” Michael further stated.

It’s not the first time Kanye West has been vocal about Kim’s dating life since their divorce. During her brief relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, West faced criticism for a music video where he appeared to “kill” a lookalike of Davidson.

Recently, Kim Kardashian herself addressed her past relationship with Kanye during an interview on the Jay Shetty podcast. Not directing her views toward Kanye West directly, Kim elaborated a bit on people having conflicting views.

“It’s okay to have those different views. It’s why the world goes round,” she stated. “But if you don’t align in the same values and morals and things at your core, then it’s okay to realize that this life is so short, and you should go and find the people that do align with what you really believe in.” Kim candidly spoke about the lessons she learned and the growth she experienced throughout their marriage and divorce. “Those are some of the things that I would teach my kids when they’re looking for friends and partners and relationships,” Kim said. “You can’t really force things upon other people. You can’t expect them to be where you’re at, at your level.”

As the rumor mill churns with new gossip about her personal life, it seems Kim is taking it all in stride, staying focused on her journey of self-discovery and growth.

What are the odds of Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian Dating?

Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady have been the subject of rumors and speculations regarding their supposed encounters. The first instance occurred when Kim was seen property hunting in the Bahamas, where Brady reportedly offered her some advice about his exclusive neighborhood at Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club. Although they were not seen physically together, the incident for sure sparked some rumors among the fans.

The second time their paths crossed was at Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July party. Both, Brady and Kim were in attendance. Reports suggested that Brady was “playing the field” and talking to different women at the event, including Kim Kardashian. However, sources have clarified that they are just friends.

Last but not the least, both, Brady and Kardashian attended Lionel Messi’s debut game for Inter Miami. However, they were not pictured together. While rumors continue to circulate, it appears they are simply acquaintances, and there is no romantic involvement between them for the time being.