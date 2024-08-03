Kay Adams Catches Josh Allen Blushing Over His Girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld

Just a few weeks back, Josh Allen surprised the NFL world by making his rumored relationship with Hailee Steinfeld Instagram official. Netizens were quite surprised by the “Hard Launch” of his relationship status. Hence, when asked about his newfound nickname of “Mr. Hard Launch,” the Bills’ QB couldn’t help but blush.

Advertisement

In his latest appearance on Kay Adams’ “Up & Adams” show, the host blindsided the QB by greeting him with his new nickname. “Well, well, well, if it isn’t Mr. Hard Launch. How you doing?” asked Kay.

Subsequently, the host immediately spotted Allen’s blush and poked more fun at him. “Just look at that face. That’s one happy quarterback,” she commented. To avoid making the conversation more awkward, the QB cryptically replied, “We love love.”

Adams immediately realized that she was not going to get anything out of Josh and quickly changed the topic. But just by blushing and expressing his playful confusion on Hailee’s topic, Allen’s body language gave us nothing but positive signals about his romantic partnership, a fact further confirmed by his teammate.

Dalton Kincaid confirms Josh Allen is dating Hailee Steinfeld

Bills TE Dalton Kincaid was another guest on the ‘Up & Adams’ show. When the host asked him about his teammate’s relationship status, Dalton nonchalantly confirmed it as common knowledge.

He also hinted that he had met Hailee by complimenting the actor for her awesomeness. “I think everyone’s kind of known about it. Hailee’s awesome,” said the Bills TE.

When asked about Allen’s cryptic statement of “we love love,” the Tight End speculated that it might be related to his number philosophical rule: “When you love somebody, tell them.”

After more than a year of speculation around the duo’s relationship status, it’s heartening to see the couple grow strength by strength. From attending Paris Fashion Week together to Hailee now being spotted at Allen’s family dinners and his teammates mentioning her, the couple seems to be serious about each other.

While it’s unfair to compare two couples, there are notable similarities between Kelce-Swift and Allen-Steinfeld. Swift’s regular attendance at games potentially gave the Chiefs their lady luck; will the same happen this season with Steinfeld and the Bills?

Buffalo natives certainly hope so, as the team has been agonizingly close to the Super Bowl in recent years, yet still too far.