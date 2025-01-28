“There Is a Fear Right Now Amongst the Media to Criticize Josh Allen”: Robert Griffin III Gets Honest About the Bills Losing to the Chiefs

Josh Allen just can’t catch a break. After falling to the Chiefs for the fourth consecutive time in the playoffs, analyst and former Commanders QB RGIII has claimed that Allen’s missed pass to Dalton Kincaid could’ve been avoided had Allen been better prepared for the blitz the Chiefs were sending his way. Interestingly, the former Commanders QB has also called out the media for not criticizing Josh Allen enough for this game-defining mistake.

On the latest episode of the Up & Adams Show, RGIII boldly argued that Allen should’ve adjusted the protection before the final play by giving an “RRL call”. Then, the O-line would have been successful at countering the blitz, giving Allen the opportunity to find Kincaid and throw a more accurate pass for a big gain.

The pass Allen ended up making was a last-second decision, not at all by a playbook, and it became very difficult for Kincaid to catch, as Griffin argued, leading to the team losing their final chance to score.

“Josh Allen actually could have adjusted the protection and got that blitz picked up. But no one is talking about that because I think there’s a fear right now amongst the media to criticize Josh Allen,” RGIII said.

“If Josh Allen simply gave an RL call [to Shakir], it borrows the backside guard and takes them to the right. They would pick up that blitz and he would’ve had an opportunity to hit Dalton Kincaid for a massive gain with the entire blitz picked up,” he added.

“Josh Allen actually could’ve ADJUSTED the protection and got that blitz picked up… That to me was a bigger issue than Kincaid dropping the ball.” @RGIII pic.twitter.com/aQfMT7CCbl — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) January 27, 2025

As expected, the majority of netizens, especially the Bills Mafia, overwhelmingly rejected RGIII’s attempt to blame Josh Allen for the final play. In their eyes, Dalton Kincaid pulled off a Mark Andrews — he dropped the ball at a crucial moment, and it cost the team, plain and simple.

He dropped the ball. Plain and simple — LowkeySportsizRight (@LowkeyRealm) January 27, 2025

For many, Griffin’s solution seemed too unrealistic to execute. They flipped the narrative on the analyst himself by sarcastically pointing out that only a QB of Griffin’s caliber could’ve made the proposed play. A few even doubled down on this by asking RGIII why he couldn’t even land backup QB roles in his prime if he is as intelligent as he claims to be.

Rich coming from a guy who couldn’t sniff a backup job in the NFL during his ‘prime’ years. I’m sure @RGIII would’ve adjusted the protection for that blitz, hit the open receiver and sent the Bills to the Super Bowl. Maybe he should be starting for the Bills — Mike Shoniker (@MShoniker23) January 28, 2025

If RGIII was correct with this analysis, he may still be in the NFL. But this is why he’s not still in the NFL. — Joe Miller III (@joemillerwired) January 27, 2025

Even veteran journalist Jason Whitlock was left disappointed with Griffin’s attempt to pin the blame on Josh Allen. Whitlock & Co. rather asked the former Commanders star to focus on Chiefs DC Spagnuolo’s mastermind in disguising the blitz from the center rather than their usual tactics of cornering QBs.

They called the play anticipating man coverage. If they play man, Allen throws to Shakir. No way to predict outside corner blitzing the B gap and the right DE dropping into coverage. Just credit Spags and quit looking for the criticism of Allen. — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) January 27, 2025

isn’t it possible the defense made an excellent play and the offense did not? — thecosmicloner (@thecosmicloner) January 27, 2025

For someone who watched the tape “multiple times,” it is amusing how RGIII missed Spagnuolo’s personnel coverage on the left of Josh Allen. And, while RGIII was expecting Allen to make a blind play to Shakir, in all fairness, if he had taken even a second to assess his options, the QB would’ve been sacked.

Simply put, Allen did extremely well to get the ball towards Kincaid, who should’ve reciprocated with an equally excellent catch.