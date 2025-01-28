mobile app bar

“There Is a Fear Right Now Amongst the Media to Criticize Josh Allen”: Robert Griffin III Gets Honest About the Bills Losing to the Chiefs

Suresh Menon
Published

Josh Allen, Robert Griffin III

Josh Allen [Left], Robert Griffin III [Right]; Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen just can’t catch a break. After falling to the Chiefs for the fourth consecutive time in the playoffs, analyst and former Commanders QB RGIII has claimed that Allen’s missed pass to Dalton Kincaid could’ve been avoided had Allen been better prepared for the blitz the Chiefs were sending his way. Interestingly, the former Commanders QB has also called out the media for not criticizing Josh Allen enough for this game-defining mistake.

On the latest episode of the Up & Adams Show, RGIII boldly argued that Allen should’ve adjusted the protection before the final play by giving an “RRL call”. Then, the O-line would have been successful at countering the blitz, giving Allen the opportunity to find Kincaid and throw a more accurate pass for a big gain.

The pass Allen ended up making was a last-second decision, not at all by a playbook, and it became very difficult for Kincaid to catch, as Griffin argued, leading to the team losing their final chance to score.

“Josh Allen actually could have adjusted the protection and got that blitz picked up. But no one is talking about that because I think there’s a fear right now amongst the media to criticize Josh Allen,” RGIII said.

“If Josh Allen simply gave an RL call [to Shakir], it borrows the backside guard and takes them to the right. They would pick up that blitz and he would’ve had an opportunity to hit Dalton Kincaid for a massive gain with the entire blitz picked up,” he added.

As expected, the majority of netizens, especially the Bills Mafia, overwhelmingly rejected RGIII’s attempt to blame Josh Allen for the final play. In their eyes, Dalton Kincaid pulled off a Mark Andrews — he dropped the ball at a crucial moment, and it cost the team, plain and simple.

For many, Griffin’s solution seemed too unrealistic to execute. They flipped the narrative on the analyst himself by sarcastically pointing out that only a QB of Griffin’s caliber could’ve made the proposed play. A few even doubled down on this by asking RGIII why he couldn’t even land backup QB roles in his prime if he is as intelligent as he claims to be.

Even veteran journalist Jason Whitlock was left disappointed with Griffin’s attempt to pin the blame on Josh Allen. Whitlock & Co. rather asked the former Commanders star to focus on Chiefs DC Spagnuolo’s mastermind in disguising the blitz from the center rather than their usual tactics of cornering QBs.

For someone who watched the tape “multiple times,” it is amusing how RGIII missed Spagnuolo’s personnel coverage on the left of Josh Allen. And, while RGIII was expecting Allen to make a blind play to Shakir, in all fairness, if he had taken even a second to assess his options, the QB would’ve been sacked.

Simply put, Allen did extremely well to get the ball towards Kincaid, who should’ve reciprocated with an equally excellent catch.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

