Kayla Nicole Open to Dating “Down-to-Earth, Fun Person” After Moving On From Travis Kelce

Former television reporter Kayla Nicole was in an on-and-off relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce for five years before their split in May 2022. While Kelce has since moved on with pop icon Taylor Swift, Kayla is currently in the dating scene in search of the perfect man.

In an exclusive interview with Life & Style Weekly, Kayla candidly discussed her dating preferences. Having put her relationship with Travis behind her, she mentioned a desire to break away from her previous “type” of man and is now open to looking for different qualities in a potential partner.

According to Kayla, the perfect match for her would be someone of good character, family-oriented, straightforward, and having virtues such as honesty and kindness. When the host chimed in with the question, asking “Not negotiable?” the reporter-turned-entrepreneur responded,

“I really am just open to whoever is going to be a good, loving, down-to-earth, fun person that I can have a good time with.”

When asked whether her previous relationships influenced this shift in priorities, Kayla clarified that it wasn’t solely that which prompted the change. She further explained that dating in today’s world can be tough, and for Kayla, what she looks for in a partner stems from personal growth gained through experience.

That said, aside from being known as Kelce‘s ex-girlfriend, Kayla has made a name for herself in sports broadcasting, having previously covered NFL and NBA games from the sidelines.

She was also an entertainment journalist for Global Grind. Currently, she owns a fitness brand, Tribe Therepē, and also models for brands like Revolve and Fenty, among others.

Apart from speaking about her changing views on relationships, Kayla later opened up about feeling pressured by norms surrounding marriage and starting a family.

Kayla plans to freeze her eggs to avoid rushing into marriage and parenthood

As the conversation progressed, Kayla Nicole shared her thoughts on the expectations placed on women regarding marriage and motherhood — something that is common in all corners of the world. Despite these pressures, Nicole is quite determined that she won’t let them influence her decisions.

Speaking of which, the 33-year-old disclosed that she recently discussed her decision to freeze her eggs with her mother, mentioning:

“I think that’s the next step for me because it’s like no pressure… I’m not stressing about getting married. I’m not stressing about having kids… It’ll happen when it’s supposed to happen.”

Egg freezing, also known as Oocyte Cryopreservation, gives women a chance to protect their fertility. This procedure involves collecting eggs from the ovaries and preserving them for the future.

So, as Kayla mentioned, this will definitely help the Pepperdine University alum to take charge of when she wants to start a family while still focusing on her career aspirations. Pretty awesome!