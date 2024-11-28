mobile app bar

Kayla Nicole Shares Cryptic Posts After Shedding Tears on TV Show Over Breakup With Travis Kelce

Alex Murray
Published

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole arrive for the 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theatre.

Jul 18, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole arrive for the 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Before his famed courtship with Taylor Swift, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce dated social media influencer Kayla Nicole from 2017 to 2022. Reports suggest it was an on-and-off relationship that ended badly, and its effects likely still haunt Kayla today.

The social media influencer was seen crying while opening up about her time with Kelce in a recently released trailer for a new reality show. Following the release, she shared several cryptic posts on her Instagram story, and while their specific meaning remains unclear, they appear to be related to the trailer clip.

The first post, which contained a quote, read: “Manage your reactions but do not suppress your emotions”

 

Her second post, which surfaced a few hours later, read: “Stop moving as if your mistakes define you….. they don’t. In truth, you’ve made no mistakes. Every perceived misstep, every so-called misalignment, was a divinely orchestrated event designed to guide you, refine you, and ultimately shape you into your highest form.”

Two years after the breakup, it seems that Kayla is not quite over the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. She was seen wiping away tears while talking about a past relationship in a trailer for the Fox show Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. She later revealed to another contestant that she was talking about Kelce.

Special Forces is a reality/military training show based on the British show of the same name. It follows contestants, like Nicole, who will be put in harsh conditions to simulate actual special forces training and scenarios. Nicole will participate in the show’s third season, which will premiere on January 8, 2025.

Some of Nicole’s fellow contestants include actor Stephen Baldwin, former soccer star Landon Donovan, former NFL player Cam Newton, actress Denise Richards, reality TV star Brody Jenner, and many others.

Before she began dating Kelce, Nicole worked as a reporter for ESPN and Barstool Sports. Since the breakup, she has served as a model for fashion brands such as Savage X Fenty and Crocs. She has also been public about her post-breakup journey. The Special Forces clip is one of the very rare times she identified Kelce by name, however.

Unfortunately, Nicole has also shared that Taylor Swift’s notoriously rabid fanbase, the Swifties, has been unnecessarily nasty and rude towards her on social media, which she says has impacted her life.

Travis Kelce, for his part, began dating Swift about a year after his breakup with Nicole. The two have been a couple for about a year now. His Kansas City Chiefs are 10-1 as of now, and will play a special Black Friday game against the Las Vegas Raiders tomorrow.

