KC Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers Are Lamar Jackson’s Football Nemeses: Stephen A. Smith

Oct 1, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks on the field at halftime of a game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Lamar Jackson has faced Patrick Mahomes five times and has been on the losing end in four of those games, including the most recent 2023 AFC Championship showdown. Now, as the Chiefs prepare for their season opener on September 5 against Jackson’s team, the narrative has spiced up, with the NFL world viewing it as a ‘revenge game’ for the QB and his team.

Amid this storyline, on ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A. Smith dived right into Jackson’s struggles against Mahomes. He pointed out how Jackson’s 1-4 record against the two-time NFL MVP clearly shows the kind of dominance Mahomes has in the league and how the Chiefs have consistently thwarted the Ravens’ playoff dreams.

The iconic sportscaster also noted the University of Louisville alum’s 2-4 record against the Pittsburgh Steelers—his AFC North rival that has repeatedly given him trouble.

Despite these setbacks, the 27-year-old’s performance against the other 29 NFL teams is quite impressive. Jackson has a 57-15 record, which amounts to a 79% winning rate.

Smith feels it shows how the Ravens star QB can dominate other teams, but the Chiefs and Steelers are exceptions, saying, “These are his two nemeses.”

So, when talking about the Chiefs—a team that has been dominating the league for the last five years and dashed Jackson’s Super Bowl dreams—Stephen A. dubbed Mahomes as the benchmark QB, the ultimate entity the Ravens’ QB should aim to topple if he wishes to go all the way. And the season opener will be his perfect opportunity to set the tone for the 2024 season.

Chiefs vs Ravens season opener is an AFC Championship preview, says Smith

Further into the conversation, the 56-year-old First Take sports analyst asserted that the clash between the KC Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens will not be just a regular-season opener. It could be a preview of another upcoming AFC title game, similar to what we saw last year, in which Kansas City beat Baltimore 17-10 and went on to play in Super Bowl LVIII against the 49ers, ultimately winning it.

Given that it’s likely Jackson and his Ravens will meet the Chiefs in the playoffs, with one of the two potentially securing the top AFC seed, it’s understandable why Smith believes the upcoming game could be a preview of the 2024 AFC Championship bout.

Additionally, the New York Times bestselling author didn’t shy away from saying how Jackson’s two MVP awards reflect his regular season excellence, but when it comes to playoffs, “it’s a different story.” So, a lot is riding on the QB this season.

Interestingly, however, the Jackson-led Ravens have dominated Bengals’ Joe Burrow in their matchups, the same player who has overcome Mahomes multiple times on the gridiron. So, it’s not impossible for the Ravens, but they will need to learn from the mistakes made last year.