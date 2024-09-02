KC Chiefs Heiress Ava Hunt Debuts as a Cheerleader for SMU on Labor Day

Just days ago, Ava Hunt’s stylishly decorated dorm room at Southern Methodist University stirred up fan attention as her mother, Tavia, took to social media to share a carousel of pictures. Now, on Labor Day, Ava, Clark Hunt’s youngest daughter, stole the spotlight with her debut as a cheerleader for the university.

Tavia proudly shared the moment on Instagram, offering glimpses of Ava in her SMU cheer gear with pom-poms in hand. Tavia couldn’t have been happier or prouder of her youngest, cheering for her ‘SMU Ponies’ with a caption that showed her evident pride:

“A Labor of love! Special weekend cheering on our favorite SMU Ponies!❤️So happy college sports are back and the NFL season is days away!.”

In addition to celebrating Ava, Tavia’s post also had glimpses of Knobel Hunt, Ava’s brother and a member of the SMU soccer team. Naturally, fans quickly took to social media, showering Ava with congratulations and words of praise. Gracie Hunt, Ava’s sibling, joined the excitement with heart emojis in the comments.

Ava Hunt gave a sneak peek into SMU Ponies prep

While Tavia Hunt had shared some official pictures and videos on Labor Day, Ava couldn’t contain her excitement and took to social media even before making it to the field. The 18-year-old gave fans a sneak peek into her cheerleading experience just 24 hours before the big game by offering a glimpse of the cheerleading squad.

In her post via Instagram, Ava wrote, “T-24hrs to kickoff!! So thankful to be a part of this team!! .”

The post had two pictures, one of which featured a solo shot of Ava in her SMU cheerleader attire. Along with it was a group picture of her and four fellow cheerleaders, all decked out in their SMU gear. The squad not only looked ready to roll but also dazzled with their energy and smiles before the big day.