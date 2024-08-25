Chiefs Heiress Ava Hunt’s Extravagant College Dorm Room Leaves Fans Speechless

The Hunt family, better known as the Kansas City Chiefs owners, is the second wealthiest family among the NFL owners. With a staggering net worth of $24.8 billion, the Hunts are naturally living their best lives. And it seems the younger generation is wasting no time in enjoying the perks that come with that status.

As Clark Hunt’s youngest, Ava kicks off her freshman year at SMU, her college dorm room has become a fan favorite for being nothing short of extravagant.

Tavia Hunt was the one who took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the dorm room, and some are saying that it’s the epitome of a Pinterest dream. First off, the room is bathed in pink and white hues, featuring two elevated single beds and neon lights that display Ava and her roommate’s names. There’s also a chic vanity and other elegant furniture pieces.

Additionally, the room is filled with girly elements, from an acrylic picture board showcasing Ava’s top moments to elegant crystal lamps. There’s also a cute scheduler to keep her on top of her busy college life. It’s certainly the perfect spot to unwind after a long day of classes.

That said, the post was just more than goodbye pictures, as Ava’s mother, Tavia, also shared a heartfelt caption after dropping her daughter off at college:

“Today, I left a piece of my heart at SMU. Ava Hunt, you’ve always been a mix of sunshine and hurricane – fierce, fearless, and capable of incredible things.”

“I’m overflowing with excitement for you, even as I tuck away my tears for later… May God bless you and watch over you – He has never failed me, nor will He fail you,” she continued.

As expected, fans couldn’t help but be in awe of the lavish dorm setup. Comments flooded in, with many complimenting the room with remarks like “Beautiful room” and praising elements like the gorgeous lamps, while others sent their blessings and best wishes to Ava as she prepares to embrace a new chapter in her life.

Tavia is gracing fan curiosities with answers

Naturally, it’s a proud moment for any mother, and Tavia is no exception. As fans began showering Ava’s stunning dorm room with compliments, the proud mom decided to provide a few of the answers they were hoping for.

One fan, curious about the acrylic board displaying mini pictures, got an interesting tidbit as Tavia revealed that it was a thoughtful grad gift from Ava’s mentor. She wrote, “It was a grad gift from her mentor, but I will ask!”

She also responded to one user that the vanity was a stylish steal from Wayfair. As for the stunning crystal lamps that had everyone talking, Tavia let fans in on a little family secret, revealing that those lamps were actually 25 years old. Even Gracie Hunt took it with her during college, and now they’ve found a new home in Ava’s dorm room.

It goes without saying, but Tavia couldn’t resist adding her personal touch by redoing the shades, giving the lamps a fresh look that perfectly complemented the room’s aesthetic.

Ava herself couldn’t resist chiming in on her mom’s heartwarming post, cheekily commenting, “I’m not crying, you are,” and “I love you so much, Mom,” showcasing how moved she was by the post.

It’s worth noting that SMU is a popular choice for many elites, boasting alumni like Kourtney Kardashian and former First Lady Laura Bush. Ava announced in December that she would be attending the university this fall and updated in March that she’d be joining the cheer squad.