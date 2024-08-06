18Y/O Daughter of Chiefs’ CEO Clark Hunt Rushed to ER After Hiking Accident

Kansas City Chiefs heiress and daughter of Clark Hunt, Ava, was involved in a serious hiking accident. Her mother, Tavia Hunt, took to her Instagram story to share an update with fans, noting that Ava had gone hiking in the mountains and had fallen from a height.

Ava was promptly rushed to the ER, where she underwent surgery for a deep wound. Fortunately for the Hunt family and fans, the recent high school graduate was in recovery and smiling after the surgery, as disclosed by Tavia.

In her post, which featured a photo of the mother-daughter duo, Tavia, director of the Chiefs Women’s Organization, also urged fans to keep Ava in their prayers:

“This little thang fell down the mountain today on a hike — and went to surgery on a deep wound. It’s been a long day. Praise god she’s in recovery and already smiling. Please pray for a quick and complete recovery.”

Ava, 18, later shared an update on her Instagram story, notifying fans that she was doing well. She was promptly taken back to the comfort of her home, where she couldn’t resist tuning in to watch Simone Biles’ final day at the Paris Olympics.

The star gymnast missed the podium in her balance beam final but clinched a silver in the floor final, capping off a heartwarming finish to her arguably last Olympic appearance. Like most fans, Ava was surely overwhelmed with emotions.

That said, the Chiefs’ heiress did joke that she was still a bit ‘drugged up’ from the surgery but was feeling great. In the picture Ava shared, she is seen resting her leg on a table with her leg covered in ice packs.

Everything you need to know about Ava Hunt

It has only been two months since Ava, an aspiring cheerleader, graduated from high school in Dallas. She is now set to attend Southern Methodist University in the fall.

Just a few months before her graduation, Ava came into the spotlight when the then-17-year-old shared a selfie with Taylor Swift on her Instagram, featuring a gift in the latter’s hands. Since then, Ava has gained over 45,000 followers on Instagram, and some of her other hobbies have come to the surface.

Clark’s youngest daughter was spotted walking the runway at the 12th annual Chiefs Style Lounge in October and is also known to play soccer. In her free time, she enjoys riding horses, which is quite evident from her Instagram posts.

Ava’s Instagram profile features just over 150 pictures, most of which have the vibe you’d expect from a teenager. When she isn’t posing next to the likes of Taylor Swift, she is seen enjoying a Chiefs game from the stands. She has also shared snaps from her vacations in Iceland, Africa, Egypt, Paris, Moscow, and several other places.

Considering that Ava’s elder sister, Gracie Hunt, has arguably become one of the faces of the organization, we can expect to see more of her in the future.