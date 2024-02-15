KC Parade Shooting: Lisa Lopez, a Kansas City Radio DJ, Tragically Leaves the Mortal World; 22 Others Injured

The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl win with a parade on Wednesday. However, the joyous occasion turned tragic as gunshots erupted, leaving 22 people injured, including eight children, and one person dead.

The victim, Lisa Lopez-Galvan, was a mother of two and worked as a DJ at a radio station. The KKFI radio station announced her tragic death on Facebook, revealing that she was the host of the show “Taste of Tejano.” KKFI in a statement stated,

“This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community,”

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, also known as “Lisa G” in her DJ persona, attended the parade with her husband and eldest son, a passionate Kansas City fan. Tragically, both Lisa and her son were shot during the incident. Lisa’s childhood friends described her as hailing from a well-respected local family and as a loving mother. One of her friends shared,

“She’s the type of person who would jump in front of a bullet for anybody — that would be Lisa,”

Despite extensive safety measures, including the presence of 800 police officers, the horrific crime disrupted what was meant to be a joyful celebration, turning it into a heartbreaking tragedy. Videos circulated online showed police rushing to control the situation as people scrambled for cover amid the chaos.

Initially mistaken for firecrackers, the sound of gunfire sent the crowd fleeing, with ambulances quickly arriving to transport the injured fans to hospitals. University Health treated eight gunshot victims, Children’s Mercy Kansas City Hospital attended to 12 patients, and St. Luke’s Hospital received four patients injured in the incident.

Kansas City Mourns Lisa Lopez-Galvan

As the tragic events unfolded and news of Lisa Lopez-Galvan’s passing spread on social media, fans expressed their condolences and sent prayers to her family. Some fans engaged in discussions about the incident, questioning why the government hasn’t taken action to change gun laws, especially with the frequency of tragedies occurring in the country.

Sports celebrations in the country are increasingly becoming targets for mass shootings. Last year, a similar incident occurred in downtown Denver after the Denver Nuggets‘ NBA Championship celebration, injuring several people. Another shooting took place last year at a parking lot near the Texas Rangers’ World Series championship parade. Moreover, Kansas City itself has been long struggling with gun violence. In 2023 the city recorded 182 homicides, and most of the cases included gun violence.