“Keep the mic on ref”: NFL Referees Get trolled after making up penalty during Cowboys-Buccaneers game

NFL referees are going to be the subject of a lot of heated conversation, and it looks like the debates are starting right from the NFL kickoff game.

The Buccaneers and Cowboys are in a contested battle entering the fourth quarter with Tom Brady and company leading 28-26. Offense has been the name of the game as both sides look unstoppable.

There have been a lot of close calls in the game including some potentially made up ones apparently. NFL referees are going to be under the microscope all game long, and it’s already looking bad for them.

Dak ➡ Amari ✖️✌️ Dallas makes it a one score game!!! (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/voFym4ozE9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 10, 2021

Also Read: How Long is Halftime in the NFL? How Does It Compare to the NBA, NHL, NCAA, and MLS?

NFL Referees Are Apparently Making Up Penalty Calls

NFL games often get pretty heated, and the Dallas and Tampa Bay game was no different. Midway through the second quarter, both sides got into a bit of a scuffle, and the refs had to step in to clear things up.

Center Ryan Jensen specifically got into with a Dallas lineman leading to a 15 yard penalty from both sides as the lineman was flagged for 15 yard unsportsman like conduct and Jensen was flagged under the NFL’s new taunting policy which has been heavily criticized.

However, some refs are mic’d up, and if you listen closely it sounds a little like the referees were making up the call on the spot, not really sure of what the actual penalty was.

“Well let’s just say…” SAY WHAT REF? NFL up to their dirty tricks and it’s GAME 1! #DALvsTB pic.twitter.com/8aQ7esqTfL — Browns Rally Possum (@BrownsRally) September 10, 2021

When you get caught trying to make up a penalty, “let’s just say…”#NFLKickoff pic.twitter.com/2uMd60s1yP — Sonof Mosta (@Sonof_Mosta) September 10, 2021

It’s been an interesting game so far, and this will be an interesting storyline to follow once the game ends if the NFL chooses to look into more closely or clarify things.

Also Read: NFL Referee Salary: How Much Do NFL Refs Make In The 2021 Season?