NFL Referee Salary: How Much Do NFL Refs Make In The 2021 Season?

NFL Referee Salary: NFL referees play a crucial role in every game, but how much do they earn? Here's a look at NFL referee's salary.

Before we get to that, there’s also a historic moment awaiting this MNF game:

This week’s #MNF matchup between the @RamsNFL & @Buccaneers will make history – marking the first time an all-Black officiating crew will officiate an @NFL game. The seven-man crew will be led by referee Jerome Boger, a 17-year veteran NFL official. 🔗: https://t.co/Q39c4bOet0 pic.twitter.com/oEzoWT2Zl2 — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) November 17, 2020

How Much is an NFL Referee’s Salary? Average NFL Referee Salary

Officially, an NFL referee’s salary is undisclosed. However, we can figure out how much an NFL ref earns based on the pay figures in the expired NFL CBA for context.

From these figures, we know that an NFL referee earned an average of $205,000. That was a substantial increase from the salary 2018 where officials earned $149,000 on average.

According to sources, there was a significant increase in pay checks and the NFL decided to increase contributions to 401(k) retirement plans.

All-time bad take by PFT. The average NFL referee salary in 2019 is scheduled to be $205,000. Not bad for working weekends less than half the year. There are NFL scouts spending 175 nights per year away from their families making $50-75k. pic.twitter.com/48knSJdCXs — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 3, 2019

NFL Referees During COVID-19

The NFL was very generous amidst the COVID-19 pandemic last season. Obviously with all the dangers of the virus, many officials didn’t feel comfortable participating, but the NFL made sure they were accommodated for.

NFL referees could opt for a $30,000 stipend according to a parliamentary agreement between the league and NFL Referees Association.

Other than that, the NFL also guaranteed jobs for those referees who chose to opt in 2021. NFL referees have had to be very disciplined during the pandemic, they have to wear masks throughout the game and constantly run around with players.

At least, the NFL has found ways to be make sure they are fairly compensated. NFL referees also have to work while continuing their other days dentists, dairy farmers, and firefighters.

