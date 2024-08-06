“Keep Winning”: Russell Wilson Proudly Reveals His Son Is a Ball Boy for the Steelers

Future Zahir Wilburn, the son of singer Ciara and rapper Future, has been making a name for himself in the NFL, following in the footsteps of his stepfather, Russell Wilson. Recently, there was a heartwarming update from the veteran QB about Future taking on the role of a ball boy for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This heartening news was shared by Wilson on Instagram. In the post, the QB praised his stepson’s hard work and dedication, mentioning how Future has grown from a boy to a young man.

Moreover, Wilson appreciated his little boy’s commitment to responsibilities in the locker room, which brought him so much joy.

The NC State alumni concluded by writing, “You are the sunshine of my life. I love you. Keep Winning son!”

As the news of Future joining the Steelers as a ball boy quickly spread across the media, fans started lauding Wilson for being a supportive stepfather.

One fan, for instance, called Wilson exceptional, while another noted that Ciara is one lucky wife. A third fan commended Wilson for leading by example, while another hailed him as the father of the year. See for yourselves:

Russell Wilson’s step-son, Future Zahir Wilburn is officially a Steelers ball boy! Proud dad moment for the QB as Future takes his first steps in the NFL. Fans are loving the heartwarming post! pic.twitter.com/QiFhCqduDF — PopStrom (@PStrom50480) August 6, 2024

Looking back on Wilson and Ciara’s journey, the two, after dating for a year, tied the knot at Peckforton Castle in England on July 6, 2016. Together they have created a loving family — raising Future alongside their three children; Sienna, Win, and Amora, born in December.

In line with this sentiment, Wilson once mentioned, “When you’re raising children… You’ve got to love every single child as if they’re yours.” And it’s quite evident that the Steelers QB’s words align with his actions.

Speaking of which, Wilson had opened up earlier this year that his dedication to being a father figure to Future Zahir was driven by a sense of divine duty.

Faith shaped Wilson’s role as a stepdad to Ciara’s son

During his podcast interview in February 2024 on the ‘I Am Athlete’ show, Wilson discussed his journey as a stepfather to Ciara’s son, Future Zahir Wilburn.

He revealed how meeting the toddler for the first time filled him with a sense of responsibility and a feeling of being guided by something divine. At that moment, the QB knew he had to step up.

“When I walked in the room and I saw little Future — he’s nine months at the time — he crawls in my lap and it was like, you know, this is going to be my responsibility,” the NFL star shared, as per ETOnline. “I remember leaving that night… and God said, saying to me, ‘Raising this child it’s going to be your responsibility.”

Drawing parallels from his journey, Wilson was also inspired by biblical figures like Joseph of Nazareth, the oldest-known stepfather. “‘Okay God, you’re going to — you’re going to have me [do] this? Give me this opportunity to love the way that you were loved?'” he continued.

Furthermore, Wilson talked about his checklist for choosing a wife, which includes having faith, individuality, and offering unconditional love. He shared that he had prayed for and written down these qualities before meeting Ciara. And finding these traits in her confirmed that she was the woman he had been searching for.