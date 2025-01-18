mobile app bar

Kellen Moore Interview: Fans Urge Cowboys to “Get Deion Sanders” Due to Moore’s Unimpressive Record as QB Coach in Dallas

Cowboys fans want Deion Sanders (L) in Dallas over Kellen Moore (R); Image Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys fans dont want Kellen Moore in Dallas. The former Cowboys QB coach had a virtual interview with his previous team for the position of head coach and fans were not pleased with the develpment, to say the least.

As news of Moore’s “virtual interview” broke on the internet, there was not a single happy Cowboys fan in the comment section. Comments ranged from despair to well, despair. Most fans also seem to have their hearts set on Deion Sanders.

Some fans also reminded the Cowboys front office of Moore’s previous coaching stint with the team. And of how that had ended.

Moore is currently in his first season as the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles. Much like Sanders, he has a history with the Dallas Cowboys, where he played as a backup quarterback from 2015 to 2017 before becoming the quarterbacks coach in 2018.

The following year, he was elevated to offensive coordinator, a position he held until 2022 under both Jason Garrett and Mike McCarthy.

Per DraftKings, Moore is the current favorite, at -150, to take the HC position in Dallas. With the news, Sanders — who was last week’s favorite—moved down a position to be the second favorite at +200.

Despite fans’ pessimism about Moore, they must not forget that he directed an Eagles offense that featured Saquon Barkley as the ninth running back in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards.

As for Sanders coming to Dallas, well, that doesn’t seem plausible for so many reasons. The Cowboys are next set to interview former NFL head coaches Robert Saleh(Jets) and Leslie Frazier (Vikings).

