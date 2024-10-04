Kevin Durant Comes Back With a Stern Response For Jets’ Star Sauce Gardner Claiming He Could Score On KD

Last month saw NBA royalty Kevin Durant square off against rising NFL star Sauce Gardner in a match of NBA 2K25. During their time together, the Jets star made a bold claim by saying that he could score on the Suns superstar. While KD let the disrespect slide then, he came back weeks later with a stern response.

Advertisement

In his latest appearance on the Up & Adams Show, Durant shot back at Sauce by claiming that if the NFL star thinks he can score on him, then the vice versa is also possible on a football field.

#Jets CB Sauce Gardner told @KDTrey5 he could score on him, so what does KD think? Kevin: “If he can score on me, I can score on him on the football field.” @heykayadams @iamSauceGardner pic.twitter.com/W8DzIDkjkW — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) October 4, 2024

“If he can score on me, I can score on him on the football field,” shot back the NBA star. Durant’s claim however was backed with reason.

The Phoenix Suns player argued that apart from Sauce Gardner being smaller in stature from him, the cornerback also doesn’t have enough girth to keep Durant under control.

“Sauce is too small for me, man. I don’t think he big enough either, like he ain’t got enough girth on him for him to guard me out there one-on-one like that.”

What’s interesting however is that Gardner is not the first NFL star to make this claim against an NBA star. Before the Jets CB, it was DeSean Jackson who made a similar proclamation.

While most took it in jest, Kevin revealed that he did not like this lack of respect. “I am really getting pissed off about this talk now,” admitted KD.

The Suns’ star then suggested that the only way this debate would end is if the parties in question showed up at a private facility and settled it face to face.

That said, be it on or off the court, it’s always entertaining to see Kevin Durant getting riled up. However, it would have been even more entertaining if the NBA star had responded to Gardner during their interaction last month.

Kevin Durant and Sauce Gardner were at their cordial best on Boardroom Talks

Last month Sauce Gardner and Kevin Durant played two matches of NBA 2K25 against each other as part of the Boardroom Talks series. Of the two matches, KD won the first game where he picked the Suns against Sauce’s Mavericks while the NFL CB won the second match with the Milwaukee Bucks against Durant’s 76ers.

While Durant’s new statement might have changed the dynamic between the duo, their interaction during the Boardroom Talks was cordial. The duo were in fact working together in guessing the top 10 players in the latest edition of the NBA 2K25. One of the highlights of their interaction came when Durant realized that he was ranked lower [94] than Shai Gilgeous Alexander at 96.

All said it will be interesting to see if Kevin Durant finally takes the first step towards settling this brewing beef between the NFL and NBA stars. While it’s unlikely to see it happen this year, any date after the respective season is over would make for blockbuster entertainment.