Kevin Hart to Ashton Kutcher; Stars Align to Welcome 2024 Rookie Class in Grand Style

Fanatics just welcomed the new rookie class to their respective teams in the most heartwarming and wholesome way possible. In a new video campaign, a diverse array of celebrities, fans, and family members came together to welcome the 2024 NFL rookie class to their new homes.

Advertisement

Comedian Kevin Hart addressed Philadelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley, as he congratulated him for making it to the big leagues and to the city of Philly.

Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher came on to welcome star QB Caleb Williams to the fold and to the city of Chicago. Even his kids joined in on the fun as they cheered “Chicago Bears!” in the background.

Washington D.C. native and NBA superstar Kevin Durant recorded a special message for Jayden Daniels of the Arizona Cardinals, telling him to “get some Mumbo sauce” and “put it on chicken, rice, everything.”

We couldn't think of a better way to introduce these young stars to their new cities. Welcome home, 2024 @NFL Rookies. pic.twitter.com/7HuiUfv6aN — Fanatics (@Fanatics) July 31, 2024

Mark Wahlberg also made an appearance, welcoming New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye to the team and wishing him success in his rookie season. He even extended an offer to Maye, asking him to “call him whenever” someone gives him any trouble.

Brenden Rice got a welcome to Los Angeles from the “crazy Chargers fan” Marianne Do, who went viral last season for her extravagant expressions during Chargers games, and she even introduced herself as such. Other notable names included Guy Fieri and DJ Khaled, as they joined in to welcome the new players to their teams.

The video also included touching messages from fans, with perhaps the most touching moments coming from a father-son duo, as they discussed the son’s battle with Alagille Syndrome, and Xavier Legette’s grandmother, expressing her pride and support for her grandson.