“Kids Are Not Human Sheilds”: NFL Fans Outraged by Eagles HC Nick Sirianni’s Post-Game Move

Nov 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni

After the Eagles’ narrow win over the Browns, HC Nick Sirianni made a bizarre move by having his three kids beside him at the post-game presser. Prior to this, he was also seen making a disrespectful gesture towards his own fans in the dying moments of the game. Overall, Nick performed a barrage of weird acts, leaving fans far from pleased.

The majority of fans were left baffled by the logic of having Sirianni’s kids at the post-game presser, which is typically heated and filled with all sorts of questions. Thus, one netizen on X speculated that the Eagles HC must have used his kids as human shields as a tactic to avoid tough questions.

Such a bush league move by Sirianni to bring his kid to the podium while he’s under fire for bad play and acting like a maniac on the sideline. Kids are not human shields pic.twitter.com/66aeuXO8at — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 14, 2024

A few of them also mentioned that Sirianni has never brought his kids with him to previous press conferences, wondering why he chose to do so now.

Untrue. He does not regularly bring them. Bringing the 3 kids yesterday was inappropriate. Seemed like he was using them as shields because of his team’s mediocre performance. Combine that with arrogant, rambling answers…Embarrassing. — jbtemple (@JBtemple) October 14, 2024

Dudes a scumbag lmao — PatriotsHotline (@PatriotsHotline) October 14, 2024

Some fans even condemned the journalists at the presser for going soft on the head coach, arguing that it was the ‘bring your kids to work’ day effect.

He 1000% used them as a shield and reporters still should have asked him the hard questions about his behavior in front of the kids. — Becca (@becca_j2018) October 14, 2024

With that said, while netizens went back and forth over the press conference fiasco, analysts like Damien Woody voiced strong opposition to Sirianni’s antics on the sidelines.

“Dude is a straight clown”: Damien Woody lambasts Sirianni

In the final minute of the matchup, when the win [20-16] was sealed for the Eagles, Sirianni did the unthinkable by turning to the section where Eagles fans were sitting and showed them the ear.

For context, the home crowd had been booing and chanting for Nick’s ouster early on after the Eagles were scoreless in the first quarter for the seventh straight game.

While it’s debatable if the crowd should have chanted for their own coach’s sacking mid-game, a team personnel returning the favour has never gone down well. The fans are, and always have been, the life of the game.

Taunting them for their demands is disrespectful in all terms. The crew at GetUp ESPN, especially Damien Woody, felt the same and launched a scathing attack on the head coach for his “clown” behaviour.

According to Woody, fans have every right in the world to criticize their players and coaches because they spend their hard-earned time and money to come and watch them. So if the product “stinks,” they are absolutely entitled to booing and making remarks, said the former offensive lineman.

He also reminded Nick that coaching is an all-encompassing job that involves taking criticism gracefully. Thus, taunting the fans after barely beating the Browns is simply poor form from the coach, according to the analyst.

“If you don’t put out a good performance, guess what? They have every right to boo you and you need to take that because it’s part of your job as a head coach. You can’t have it one way or the other. It’s an all-encompassing job.”

The GetUp ESPN analyst also criticised the Eagles tactician for bringing his kids “to deflect from reporters.” Overall, Damien was disgusted by Sirianni’s behaviour and had nothing but the word “clown” to describe him.

“This dude is a straight clown, bro. I just don’t have any respect for what this man is doing.”

With the internet and almost all major network analysts talking about these issues, it will be interesting to see how the Eagles tackle it. Despite the below-par start, Sirianni’s overall record so far has been nothing short of impressive. So, whatever happens, we have a spicy few days coming for us!