Just Days Into Retirement, Jason Kelce Takes Up ‘Wild’ Offer From History Channel

Jason Kelce has hung his boots with a climax that felt incomplete for many Eagles fans. However, his image as one of the fiercest players hasn’t taken a backseat despite the exit. As fans actively guess his next career move, an opportunity presented itself, which surprisingly is a ‘dream come true’ for him.

History Channel show ‘Forged With Fire’ host, Doug Maracaida invited Kelce to join his program via X. Kelce, therefore would be able to join other world-class bladesmiths, who compete against each other to create some of history’s most iconic edged weapons. Accepting the invitation, Jason Kelce replied to the offer while reposting the video on his official account.

“This is the coolest thing ever, it would literally be a dream come true Doug! Even if it doesn’t Keel! But I definitely want it too.”

The offer comes amidst Jason Kelce’s exit from the Philadelphia Eagles after 13 seasons. As rumors build up, his step further into the media and entertainment world after the New Heights Podcast has made the most sense. However, still waiting to arrive at a decision, the father of three is embracing his retirement with new adventures bejewelling his resume.

Adventure Filled Retirement For Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce made one of his most iconic fan appearances at the Highmark Stadium as his brother Travis Kelce‘s Chiefs defeated the Bills. He ended up shirtless, chugging beer and high-fiving Bills fans outside his suite. While this is intriguing, Jason Kelce’s recent stunt could have displayed that he might have what it takes to be a Bills fan.

Days after the big win, Jason Kelce participated in a drill resembling the Bills Mafia. Wearing a long-sleeve green shirt and trousers, the former Eagles’ center took flight on a flaming table. In the video, posted by New Heights via IG, the 295-pound lineman landed on the tabletop. The successful stunt was completed with a celebration with Kelce’s hands up in the air. Amidst the fun, Travis Kelce guffawed in a corner as highlighted by the video.

Buffalo Bills have made the burning table smash into a tailgate tradition. The rituals also include smashing through pain table tops or tables drenched in mustard sauce and ketchup. Thus, Jason Kelce is not only enjoying his retirement but also embracing other teams’ traditions now that he has parted ways with the Philadelphia Eagles for good.