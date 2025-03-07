Jason Kelce Explains How Nick Sirianni’s Team Meetings Helped the Eagles Win Their Second Super Bowl

After an early playoff exit in 2023 was followed up by a 2-2 start to the 2024 regular season, fans and pundits alike were of the belief that Nick Sirriani was not far away from being placed on the hot seat. However, the speculations were allowed no additional time to mount as the Philadelphia Eagles proceeded to rip off 10 consecutive wins en route to smashing the Kansas City Chiefs in a 40-22 victory at Super Bowl LIX.

Having been a part of Sirriani’s program, former Philadelphia center, Jason Kelce, asserted that Sirriani’s team meetings had more to do with the franchise’s success than one may realize. On the latest episode of The Phillies Show podcast, Kelce pointed to Sirriani’s leadership behind the scenes as a net positive.

In highlighting that team meetings are usually mundane and typically consist of talking about “…one or two things that really aren’t going to make that big of an impact,” Kelce pointed to Sirriani’s unique approach towards them as a hidden motivator for the Eagles’ roster.

“When that team meeting is happening, there is a reason that he’s going to be talking to you for the day… He does it in a way where he’s got the footage ready, he’s passionate about what he’s talking about… He’s going to point out positives… He’s going to point out negatives… It’s all just done in the overarching goal of improving each and every day. He practices what he preaches.”

Kelce also credited his former head coach for having the ability to look himself in the mirror and make the necessary changes. In referencing the fourth down calls that were responsible for the initial criticisms of his coaching, Kelce maintained that “the record proves for itself how he is as a head coach.”

Apart from his ability to fire up his locker room, Kelce also admitted that he was often in awe of the play caller’s ability to connect with different people from all walks of life.

Whether it’s due to the linguistic skills of Sirriani, or perhaps the fact that he’s watched Rocky one too many times, the 43-year-old head coach has seemingly found a way to motivate and connect with each and every person that he interacts with.

“His ability to connect with anybody in the locker room, all the coaches, in the front office, and be a guy that bridges communication, is such a crucial role in the NFL… To have a guy that can do that well with guys that are fresh out of college in their early 20s to people that have been there for years and are in their 50s and stuck in their ways potentially… He’s a great motivator.”

With the Eagles now preparing to start their own consecutive title run, there should be no shortage of motivation for anyone at any level of the franchise. So long as Philadelphia can maintain its current culture, the Eagles will continue to fly high.