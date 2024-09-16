Kim Kardashian Is in the Dallas Cowboys Playbook, and Fans Are Cracking All Kinds of Jokes

Jul 21, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Kim Kardashian poses for a selfie before the match between Inter Miami CF and Cruz Azul at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

From ‘Leon Lett It Go II’ to ‘Ric Flair, Lebron’, NFL fans have heard some absurd playcall names over the years. The latest addition to this list is the Dallas Cowboys’ new play call: the ‘Kim K.’

Advertisement

Trailing 14-3 in the first quarter of the Sunday showdown against the Saints, lead playmaker Dak Prescott shocked commentators in the final seconds by telling WR Brandin Cooks that they have to execute “Kim K”. “Easy, easy, easy, Kim K, Kim K, Kim K,” shouted the QB to his teammates.

Unfortunately, the whistle blew before the play could be executed. However, since the name was picked up by the broadcast mics, the clip has gone viral, with netizens now wondering about the rationale behind such a name for a play.

Fans, therefore, flocked to social media to share their theories on what ‘Kim K’ might mean. One of the most popular ideas floating around was that this could be the Cowboys’ version of the Eagles’ ‘Tush Push.’

Gotta be the audible for their “tush push”… — Jeremy Sullivan (@IMsully77) September 15, 2024

Another comment dripping with sarcasm suggested that the call might signal the WRs to drop back or go wide.

I think it means black or go wide — Chris Mauck (@cdmauck15) September 15, 2024

Others, meanwhile, found it cringe.

Cringe — T (@ToddMichael92) September 15, 2024

Arguably, the best comment of the night was from a netizen who joked that such absurd playcall names are a result of the Cowboys’ Super Bowl drought from time immemorial. He also joked about how desperation can make you do absurd things.

You’ll try anything when you’re on that kind of Super Bowl drought. — Ryan DeQuiroz (@Ryan_DeQuiroz) September 15, 2024

Despite the jokes and theories, there has been no confirmation yet from any Dallas insider about what the play means. Nor is it clear how Kim Kardashian is involved, especially since her name hasn’t been closely associated with the NFL.

In fact, her only connection with the Cowboys dates back to 2010 when she was dating a former Cowboys wide receiver.

Throwback to when Kim Kardashian dated Miles Austin

Back when Miles Austin first broke into the scene, much was expected from the wide receiver, considering his stellar college stats and family background.

But as we now know, he is known today more as an NFL coach who was suspended for betting on table games than for his exploits on the field. Another reason the former Jets WR coach is known is his brief fling with Kim Kardashian.

Back in 2010, the 6’3″ Cowboys star first connected with Kim K at a high-end restaurant in LA. However, things didn’t heat up quickly, as the Garfield, N.J. native and Kim took things at a slow pace due to the WR’s shy nature.

With time, reports even started circulating that the relationship was getting serious. But a few months later, the duo reportedly understood the distance between them due to their respective career commitments and thus decided to part ways.

Since then, Kim hasn’t been linked with the Dallas Cowboys in the same breath until now. Therefore, it’s no surprise why Dak’s loud “Kim K” shouts have now gotten fans intrigued.