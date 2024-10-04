Kirk Cousins Joins GOAT Tom Brady in Select QB Record After Crushing Baker Mayfield’s Prime Time Dreams

On left-Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) and on right- Fox NFL broadcaster and former NFL quarterback Tom Brady. Credit- Imagn Images

While the Falcons came into the game as favorites, not many thought that Kirk Cousins would throw for 500 yards today. However, after a quiet first quarter against the Buccaneers, the former Vikings QB came into his own, delivering a clutch performance and delivering a win in OT.

In doing so, he joined the GOAT, Tom Brady, as the second QB to have thrown for 500 yards and 4 TDs in a primetime game.

Cousins’ 509 yards and 4 TDs on 58 pass attempts made him just the second quarterback to throw for over 460 yards with a 68%+ completion rate on 58 or more pass attempts, and still win the game.

The only other QB to accomplish this feat was the GOAT himself, in his legendary 2017 comeback during Super Bowl 51 against the Falcons, where he attempted 62 passes for 466 yards and 2 TDs.

There are now 2 QB games in NFL history with: – 58+ pass attempts

– 460+ pass yards

– 68+ comp%

– won game 1) Tom Brady, Super Bowl LI

2) Kirk Cousins, tonight pic.twitter.com/xmQ2NuJwsK — Tom Brady Facts (@TB_Facts) October 4, 2024

But these weren’t the only records Kirk shattered on this monumental night. He became the first QB this season to throw for over 400 yards. His 509 yards also marked the first time any QB had surpassed 500 yards since Joe Burrow did so in 2021.

His numbers are also a new Falcons franchise record, breaking the previous record held by Matt Ryan. The former MVP was in presence to his record of 503 passing yards break.

However, Ryan did it in just 37 attempts and a better passer rating. As per Stat Muse, the former Redskins QB became only the 23rd shot-caller to throw for 500 yards. Ben Roethlisberger holds the record with 3 such games.

The night called for a unique celebration from Cousins and he didn’t disappoint.

Cousins does the swag surf

Following the gigantic victory, Kirk took the opportunity to endear himself to the Atlanta fans. As if a clutch 509-yard performance in prime time and the win weren’t enough, he pulled off a swag surfing celebration, moving around to the swag song played inside the stadium.

“They’re playing that song about the swag, the surf. I Was Like this is pretty sweet”-Kirk Cousins

pic.twitter.com/czpjBoR1p7 — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) October 4, 2024

However, his celebration didn’t end there. Following his entry into the locker room pumped up Cousins rolled back the year. He once again chanted his iconic statement, stating- “You like that?”

This made the whole locker room erupt with cheer and passion, throwing water everywhere. A poor cameraman inside the room became the victim of their overzealous celebrations.

“YOU LIKE THAT?!” Kirk Cousins in Falcons locker room (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/pzIcDTCVk7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 4, 2024

The Falcons are now 3-2 for the season and things are beginning to click for them. Kirk’s performance dissipated all the doubts about his return from injury and age, giving a vintage MVP-level performance.

He now has over 1300 yards for the season, with 8 TDs and 5 picks.

Atlanta has one of the easiest schedules in the NFL this season. They take on the Panthers in 10 days, followed by a tough fixture against the Seahawks. They should at least make the playoffs this season.