Kliff Kingsbury’s Gorgeous Girlfriend Veronica Bielik’s Latest Racy Beach Photos are Setting the Internet Ablaze

Kliff Kingsbury, the Super Bowl XXXVIII champion, who went on to make a name for himself in the football coaching arena as well, has been going through a lean patch lately. Although he had signed a 6-year extension with the Cardinals last year through 2027, he was fired from the head coach’s position by the franchise in January this year after a disastrous season.

Since the time Kliff joined the Cardinals in 2019, last year turned out to be his worst ever with just 4 wins and 13 massive defeats. After it was revealed that the Cardinals are moving away from him, Kliff apparently went on a one-way trip to Thailand to spend some time in solace.

Reportedly, Kliff was accompanied on the trip by a Polish model named Veronica Bielik. As soon as this rumor started spreading, the Instagram sensation went crazy viral and even months later, this trend hasn’t died down.

Veronika Beilik breaks the internet with latest Instagram post

There is little to no information available about how and when Kliff and Veronica first met. However, reportedly, the two stars have been dating each other since 2021. The Polish model, who has a Master’s Degree in Law, is a renowned social media influencer. With over 3.6 million followers on Instagram, Veronica is known for being a fitness enthusiast.

From time to time, Bielik shows off her chiseled abs on her social media accounts which often ends up breaking the internet. A few days ago, the gorgeous model uploaded a bunch of photos in bikini with a couple of her friends and as expected, Instagram went crazy.

Apparently, Veronica’s post was a tribute to her great friend Kasia Motloch on her birthday. “You are a ray of sunshine to everyone around you. It’s a privilege that I can call you my friend,” Veronica captioned the post. “Happy birthday to the girl who has the kindest and softest heart,” Bielik added. Kasia is also a social media influencer with well over half a million followers.

What lies ahead for Kliff Kingsbury?

While Kliff’s personal life seems to be going along smoothly, his coaching career has surely taken a massive hit in recent times. The former quarterback, who started his journey as a player in 2003 in the NFL, went on to coach several college teams. However, he got his big break at the highest level in 2019 when the Cardinals offered him the Head Coach’s position.

However, he started off quite poorly, guiding his team to just 5 wins in the entire season. While his team did improve to 8-8 in 2020, they again failed to reach the playoffs. Finally in 2021, Kingsbury took his team to the playoffs with an 11-6 record. However, in his playoff debut against the Rams, Kliff’s strategies fell flat as the Cardinals returned home after facing a 34-11 defeat.

Under Kliff, the Cardinals kept on improving, until the 2022 arrived where they were reduced to 4-13. As a result, the Cardinals fired him and gave his position to Jonathan Gannon. It will be interesting to see where Kingsbury eventually ends up in the near future.