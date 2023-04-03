Kliff Kingsbury’s Model Girlfriend Veronica Bielik Literally Drags a Flashy Lamborghini Sporting Tight Fit Jeans in Latest Viral Video

Kliff Kingsbury is probably trying to forget about the frustrating season he just had with the Cardinals. While he seems to limit his connections with the outside world, his girlfriend Veronica Bielik seems up and ready to entertain her followers as always. Especially her recent antic, which seems to be a reminder of how powerful she is. Not literally, though.

Kingsbury and Bielik started dating each other about a year ago. The 43-year-old served as the head coach for 4 years with the Cardinals, before getting the sack. Though he recently interviewed for the Texans’ offensive coordinator post, it seems very unlikely that fans will see Kingsbury back in a coaching role with an NFL team this season.

Veronica Bielik puts a leash on a car and walks it around in the latest video

People pulling heavy vehicles by just using their brute strength is always a thing of wonder. However, no one has ever tried to pull a Lamborghini using just a leash. Until now, that is. Bielik’s latest Instagram video shows her doing exactly that: pulling a Lamborghini using a dog leash. Maybe she couldn’t find a dog?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronica Bielik (@veronicabielik)

Veronica Bielik is one of the most popular models on Instagram, with over 3.6 million followers as of 2023. She is often seen traveling to exotic destinations and uploading stunning pictures of herself in as few clothes as possible. In the latest one though, she is sporting a white top and a pair of white jeans that seem to stick to her body.

The Cardinals hope to forge a new winning path, one without Kliff Kingsbury

The Cardinals had a torrid time last season, with a multitude of losses plaguing their record. Apparently, many feel that firing Kliff Kingsbury is the smartest move the Cardinals could have made before this season. Whether or not that’s true, is to be seen. As of now, the Cardinals will have to figure out who will lead them into a much-needed winning spree next season.

However, they’ll have to do it with a rather diminished squad of players. J.J. Watt’s retirement has no doubt left a massive hole in the team, one that will be difficult to fill. Not to forget the departure of Byron Murphy and Zach Allen during the free agency period. On paper, it seems like the Cardinals have a ton of work left to do. Will they be able to do it before the season kicks off?