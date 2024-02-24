Ahead of the NFL Combine and eventually the draft, college quarterbacks are under the microscope, and Kurt Warner, a Hall of Famer and seasoned NFL QB turned analyst, isn’t holding back on his critique. The former Rams man points out a stark reality: most college-level quarterbacks are not inherently suited for the NFL. He notes, “It’s hard for me to even watch (the tapes),” citing the lack of disciplined play, overused simple pass concepts, and an abundance of bubble screens that rarely translate to NFL-level strategies.

However, Kurt Warner admits that while standout college quarterbacks aren’t his cup of tea, he noted that shot callers, who didn’t make many strides in College came and dominated the National Football League in recent years — C.J. Stroud for instance. His journey from Ohio State to becoming the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year with the Houston Texans exemplifies Warner’s point.

Stroud’s performance during college didn’t fully showcase his ability to process plays and make quick decisions, skills that he demonstrated impressively in his NFL debut. Warner admits to being taken by surprise at Stroud’s rapid adaptation and success in the professional arena, highlighting a recurring theme: the unpredictability of a college quarterback’s transition to the NFL.

Reacting to Warner’s post, one user pointed out a reality many college coaches face: their primary job is to win games, not necessarily to prepare players for the NFL. Winning is what keeps their jobs secure, and while it’s a bonus if their players succeed and become pros, it’s not their main objective. Warner acknowledged this point but noted, “I agree, but I also feel a coach’s responsibility is to prepare the guys that have the chance to go to the next level!!”

The discussion then turned to top prospects for the draft, with Warner stating, “It’s an issue I’m having with Jayden Daniels watching his film now. Great arm, great legs, good vision when running, but so far I can’t tell if he can make full-field reads.”

Warner had his eye on Stroud for a reason. Just like Brock Purdy took the football world by storm, the rookie QB for the Texans moved mountains this year with a Pro Bowler season, even leading his side to the playoffs.

The Rise of CJ Stroud

Stroud excelled during his stint with Ohio State after securing the starting position in 2021. In the 25 games he played in the next two years, Stroud tallied 8,123 yards, 85 touchdowns, and only 12 interceptions. He even received recognition with two-time First-Team All-Big 10 and Graham-Brees quarterback of the year. Yet, it was in the NFL that his capabilities fully came to light.

The Ohio State alum made his mark from the beginning, throwing for over 1,200 yards, six touchdowns, and maintaining a completion rate of 62.3% in just his first few games. By the conclusion of their season in the Divisional Round, Stroud accumulated a total of 26 passing touchdowns and three rushing scores.

Kurt Warner, reflecting on Stroud’s transition, highlighted a significant point: the college game didn’t fully test Stroud’s quick-thinking abilities as the NFL did. Kurt stated,

“For me CJ Stroud is a great example – obviously really good in college & OSU runs more pro-style concepts than most but they didn’t ask him to process & get ball out as quickly as he did last year in HOU – so I had no idea he would be so good at processing so fast! He’s better in NFL than what we got to see in college, but many times you just don’t know until you know!”

As the Texans gear up for what looks like a promising future, Stroud stands at the forefront of this new era. His notable beginning has not simply rewritten records; it has also ignited hope for a franchise looking for direction.