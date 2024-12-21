‘If I’m Kirk Cousins, My Career in Atlanta is Probably Over’: 2x NFL MVP Kurt Warner

The Atlanta Falcons’ mistake of giving 36-year-old Kirk Cousins, coming off an ACL injury a four-year $180 million, is coming back to haunt them. The franchise finally benched him after a string of lackluster performances in favor of their first-round pick, Michael Penix Jr.

While many thought it would take the Falcons at least two seasons to move on from the veteran quarterback, it seems like his time in Atlanta is about to be cut short. Former Kurt Warner has been in Cousins’ shoes a couple of times himself, as he revealed on the Dan Patrick Show:

“I was Kirk Cousins a couple of times in my career. I found myself in that situation. I think if I’m Kirk Cousins in Atlanta, you probably think your career in Atlanta is over for sure.”

He believes Cousins’s current situation probably has left ​​him doubting his abilities and his future prospects. However, Warner emphasizes that this is a crucial moment for Cousins ​​to engage in self-reflection and take responsibility for his shortcomings.

He advised Cousins ​​to focus on what he can control and to work on improving those aspects of his game. By adopting this mindset, Cousins ​​can bolster his confidence during these challenging times, reminding himself that while many factors are beyond his control, personal growth and accountability are within his grasp.

With an empathetic lens, Warner pointed out that while others may claim Kirk Cousins ​​can no longer play at a high level, only Cousins ​​truly knows if he still has something to offer. He must rise above the criticism and seek a team that aligns with his playing style.

Cousins ​​has already taken a significant step by accepting responsibility for his role in his recent benching. However, both he and Falcons head coach Raheem Morris have remained tight-lipped regarding their future with the team. As Cousins ​​navigates this challenging period, he faces the task of proving himself again in the NFL.

What does the future hold for Kirk Cousins in Atlanta?

In a mature move, Cousins told the media after his benching that he failed to live up to the standards he set for himself and deliver what the team expected of him. However, it’s early to say that his future in Atlanta is over.

Even though he is presently benched for a rookie, there is nothing that indicates that the Falcons will cut him loose so quickly. As for Cousins, he stated that he isn’t thinking too far ahead and is taking it one day at a time.

“Again, you’re kind of one day at a time right now, and you kind of always are in this league. Then in the off-season, that’s when conversations happen, but we’re not there yet.”

Raheem Morris too isn’t thinking about Cousins’s future and remains focused on the next game against the Giants as they hope to make the playoffs. The Falcons are 7-7 and remain 2nd in the NFC South. They need to win out from here and make sure the Buccaneers lose at least one game.

They can leap forward on a tiebreaker and win the division, having beaten Tampa twice this season.

As for Kirk Cousins, nothing is permanent in the NFL. Michael Penix is a rookie with no experience and a history of injuries. He might get benched too and then Atlanta will turn to him again.

He just needs to be ready to go if and when that happens because they can’t afford to let him go for at least another year. Competition for place led to his benching and the same competition might get him his job back.