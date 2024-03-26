Kyle Rudolph Wants New York to Get a Number One Receiver for Daniel Jones, With Pick Number Six

Kyle Rudolph is a big supporter of “DJ” Daniel Jones. He believes that the Giants should give Danny Dimes another chance, but this time with a stellar wide receiver by his side. The former tight end emphasizes the need for developing and drafting players around him because otherwise, it is just a waste of his talent. And according to Rudolph, who played with Jones for a year towards the twilight of his career, he has the ability to be a “Josh Allen type quarterback.”

Advertisement

During an appearance on the Up and Adams show, Rudolph shared his feelings about the New York Giants’ future with Jones at the helm. He started by expressing, “I love DJ. I think he’s super talented.” The former Viking then goes on to explain why Jones can draw a comparison to Josh Allen, saying, “He has the athletic ability to run the football, he can make every throw. He doesn’t have that quite of a strong arm, but he has an adequately strong arm to make every throw.” Well, the level at which Allen is operating, it should be a compliment just to be in the same conversation with him.

Advertisement

But then, if he’s so talented, why has there been no success in New York? For that, Rudolph blames the front office. He argued, “Can we get the guy a number one wide receiver, please? Let’s quit messing around. I give the Giants credit, they tried to bolster the offensive line. They’ve invested first round picks, they brought in free agents — they’ve tried to address the offensive line. It hasn’t worked as well as they would’ve hoped.”

Rudolph certainly has a point since Daniel Jones was able to stay healthy for 6 games last season, and in those six games, he was sacked 30 times. 5 sacks a game.

For context, Patrick Mahomes, who started his first full season in 2018, a whole year before Jones, has taken 148 sacks during his career. Jones has taken 179. Mahomes has played 36 more regular season games than the Giants QB and still has 31 fewer sacks. It is very close to being called a travesty.

Thus, Kyle Rudolph Advises Giants to Bet on Daniel Jones and Draft a Wideout

Looking at the lack of a fair chance given to a quarterback he had gotten to know on a personal level, the former TE suggested the Giants opt out of drafting a QB with their No. 6 overall pick. Rudolph asks the Giants universe, “How can you judge someone who’s played in the NFL for 5 years and he’s never had a number one wide receiver?”

The Giants have failed on the two biggest support systems for the QB: the O-line and the receiving corp. Kay Adams then asked the former Viking, “So you would take that sixth overall, keep Daniel Jones, and say, hey Malik Nabers, hey Marvin Harrison?” To which the TE replies, “A hundred percent. Absolutely.”

Advertisement

There is a huge chance that either of those two (Nabers and Harrison Jr.) could fall into the hands of the Giants. Will they take him though remains the big question. There were a lot of rumors about Jones’ future, which presumably prompted such an argument from Rudolph.

But recently, the Giants CEO and President John Mara, along with Head Coach Brian Daboll, have thrown their weight behind Jones and have made it abundantly clear that, if and when healthy, he will be leading the storied New York franchise, as per Big Blue View. So, there’s definitely hope for Jones; however, all the focus shifts to what the Giants get done in the draft.