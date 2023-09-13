Tom Brady’s Former Teammate Narrates the Story of Humble Legend’s Special Locker Arrangements to Keep His Mates Happy; “He’d Sit & Sign Everything”

Sep 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots former quarterback Tom Brady speaks during a halftime ceremony in his honor during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady, the 7x Super Bowl champion, took the QB1 duties in Tampa Bay after winning 6 championships with New England. However, despite all the hype around him, Brady never shied away from making special arrangements to keep his mates happy. Even after achieving everything, his humble character is what people appreciate the most.

Recently, Kyle Rudolph, Tom’s former teammate at Tampa Bay, narrated how Brady went the extra mile to fulfill the wishes of everyone in his unit. Rudolph, who also called it quits on his NFL career after the 2022 season, talked about Brady’s caring attitude towards his teammates and other staff.

Kyle Rudolph Lauds Tom Brady for Being Extremely Humble During His Stay in Tampa Bay

Tom Brady’s former teammate Kyle Rudolph recently talked about how Brady treated everyone in the unit with enormous respect. In a recent interview with NBC’s Peter King, Rudolph also talked about how Brady never said no to his teammates who regularly handed him things to sign.

Rudolph also suggested that even when Brady had a few issues going on in his personal life, he was extremely professional on and off the field. “Tom had an empty locker next to him. I would look over there and every day, guys would put helmets, jerseys, pictures, footballs, all the stuff they wanted Tom to sign for them,” Kyle said.

There’d be notes on the stuff, a post-it note on a football—‘Sign this for Jimmy, it’s his birthday.’ At the end of the day, almost every day, he’d sit and sign everything,” Rudolph added. Kyle’s words of appreciation for Tom shows why he is loved so much by so many people across the world.

Tom Brady Receives Special Honors From the Patriots Upon His Return to the Gillette Stadium

New England Patriots legend Tom Brady was in attendance at the Gillette Stadium for the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Brady was seated in the luxury box of owner Robert Kraft as he witnessed the first game of the season which the Patriots unfortunately lost 25-20. Brady was the first “Keeper of the Light” which is on top of the new 22-story lighthouse in the north end zone and rang the bell signifying the start of the new season.

“A surreal day. It’s tough to put into words [how] this entire region has been a part of my life. All the incredible memories I have,” Brady said. “I had a great time growing up as a kid in California, but I really grew up here in New England. Living here in Boston — I lived in Franklin, Quincy, Boston, Chestnut Hill — and I wouldn’t change a day in my life because of the incredible people that have come into my life. Very special day for my family, myself, and for a lot of people for a lot of reasons. I’m happy we got to be back here and celebrate something really special.”

Tom donned his famous No. 12 jersey as he sprinted out to the field during halftime. And as he was coming to the other end zone to receive his honors, Robert Kraft broke off the big surprise for Patriots fans. He declared that Brady would be inducted into the franchise’s Hall of Fame the next year itself and wouldn’t have to wait the minimum of four years.