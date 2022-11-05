“Kyler Murray Is Great But Lamar Jackson Makes His Opponents Look Silly”: Ravens RB Kenyan Drake Is Fascinated By His Quarterback’s Astonishing Skills

Oct 23, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, the relationship hit rockbottom after the franchise was unable to offer the star quarterback the amount of money he wanted.

The extension was supposed to be one of the biggest in the NFL as we all know how important Lamar is to the franchise and how insanely talented he is.

However, the parties couldn’t agree on a deal and many are suggesting that Lamar might be in his last season for the Baltimore-based franchise. However, that hasn’t stopped him from delivering incredible performances.

After 8 games into the season, the Ravens have won 5 and are look well poised to make their way into the playoffs. Of course, Lamar had a major part to play in the team’s success. Recently, Ravens Running Back Kenyan Drake opened up about the importance of Jackson in the unit.

Kenyan Drake Showers Praise on Lamar Jackson

Kenyan Drake wasn’t really able to achieve the kind of success he would have wanted in the last couple of years. In fact, he featured for 3 different teams in last three seasons. Thankfully, he has been able to find his groove with the Ravens this year.

During a recent interaction with NFL Network’s Steve Wyche, Drake explained the kind of impact Lamar has had on the team’s offense. “He’s the playmaker of the team,” Drake said about Jackson. “He’s his own check down so anytime he has the ball in his hands, he’s lined up to make a big play.”

Drake went on to add that along with Lamar, the Ravens have several other stars who can single-handed change the outcome of the game. Steve himself had a tremendous outing against the Giants.

When asked to compare Cardinals’ QB Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson, Kenyan claimed that although both are incredibly good, Lamar just makes his opponents look silly with his astounding playmaking ability.

As far as Lamar’s numbers are concerned, the fans don’t have a lot to complain about. With 75 carries for 553 yards, Lamar has made sure that his team stays in a strong position at the halfway stage in the tournament.

