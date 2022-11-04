Rex Burkhead Stats: Super Bowl LII Champion Is Currently Having One Of The Worst Seasons Of His Career

Philadelphia Eagles, who are unbeaten this season, played the Huston Texans last night and won with relative ease. The Texans, are actually having one of their worst seasons ever. They are currently struggling with a 1-6-1 record.

Jalen Hurts threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns as the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles outlasted the Houston Texans in the first half to win 29-17 on Thursday night.

In the Texans’ Week 9 loss to the Eagles, Rex Burkhead ran once for nine yards and added one reception for six yards. Burkhead was a mere afterthought, even on a night when the Texans relied heavily on the run and were without their top two pass catchers, Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins. In his last five appearances, he has only received 20 touches.

Texans HB snap count after 3 drives Dameon Pierce 15

Rex Burkhead 3 Out of 18 plays — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) November 4, 2022

Rex Burkhead played four seasons for the Patriots before joining the Texans in 2021. He is currently having one of the worst seasons of his career. In Sunday’s 17-10 loss to the Titans in Week 8, he did not receive a carry and caught his lone target for two yards.

In Week 7’s 38-20 loss to the Raiders on Sunday, Burkhead had two carries for eight yards and five of six targets for 11 yards. He has only had one good game this year which came against the Jaguars, where he caught two of three passes.

Rex Burkhead NFL Stats

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Rex Burkhead in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Burkhead spent the next four seasons with the New England Patriots after four seasons with the Bengals, where he appeared in consecutive Super Bowls and won Super Bowl LIII.

Burkhead became a member of the Texans in 2021. For the Patriots, the 30-year-old running back has played his best four years. He had 67 carries for 274 yards and 25 catches for 192 yards in 2020, which is also considered to be his best season thus far.

Who dey! — Rex Burkhead (@RBrex34) October 20, 2013

Rex has played 107 games in 8 regular seasons, four with the Cincinnati Bengals, four with the New England Patriots, and the current season with the Texans.

In his career, he has rushed for a total of 1909 yards with an average of 3.9 yards per carry, totaling 17 rushing touchdowns, and 180 receptions for 1461 yards with an average of 8.1 yards per catch and nine receiving touchdowns.

