“I Was In The Same Situation Once”: Josh Allen Defends Zach Wilson Despite Disastrous Show Against Patriots

Zach Wilson, the Jets’ quarterback, has received a lot of harsh criticism for his rash play and three interceptions during Sunday’s loss to the Patriots.

After missing the first three games of the season due to a knee surgery, the Jets had won four straight with Wilson, but his three interceptions against the Patriots were widely criticized, and fans began to wonder where he stood with the team.

What an absolutely horrendous throw from Zach Wilson. Horrible. He had Denzel Mims wide open — was waving his hand and everything. Instead, Wilson just casually tosses one toward the sideline and it’s picked off. That’s mind-numbing bad. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 30, 2022

Wilson had the first 300-yard game of his career while tossing for a career-high 355 yards and two touchdowns, but his three turnovers proved to be too much to overcome. In the row of criticism, QB Josh Allen came to Wilson’s rescue and openly supported him in a podcast.

Josh Allen Believes Zach Wilson Can Bounce Back Quickly

On Wednesday, Bills quarterback Josh Allen defended Wilson. The Bills QB said that he also went through something similar at the same stage of his career in 2019.

In a recent episode of the “Kyle Brandt’s Basement” podcast, Allen remarked about a young quarterback’s development, as reported by Andy Vasquez of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com.

Allen said, “Occasionally, it takes a little bit longer. It took me some time to sort of grasp the subtleties of this game and trying not to do too much.”

“I believe that’s what it really boils down to—not trying to do too much and putting your trust in the players you have with you on the field,” Josh added.

.@JoshAllenQB sees some of himself in Zach Wilson, who he faces this Sunday: “I was in that same position. I threw three picks against the Patriots my second year and it all clicked for me after that game.” 🔗: https://t.co/cJUhadtF9I

👂: https://t.co/xuNUEi1vSa pic.twitter.com/yQ4aqAxhQp — Kyle Brandt’s Basement (@KBBasement) November 2, 2022

Allen told Brandt that he also threw three interceptions against the Patriots in his second year. However, after that game, things started going his way.

Wilson, who has played in only 18 games so far in his career, may not match Allen’s second-year stats but could come close (on pace for 2,934 yards, eight touchdowns, and 14 interceptions), despite the fact that he threw for 2,334 yards in 13 games as a rookie.

