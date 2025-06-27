Justin Tucker Suspension: Ian Rapoport Explains Why the Former Raven Isn’t Appealing Despite Losing Millions

The chickens have come home to roost for All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker, as his situation continues to spiral. Following serious allegations of misconduct published by the Baltimore Banner—including firsthand testimonies from six massage therapists accusing Tucker of inappropriate sexual behavior between 2012 and 2016—the NFL launched an investigation. That probe has now led to a verdict: Tucker has been suspended for 10 games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Despite maintaining his innocence throughout the process, Tucker will not appeal the suspension. Notably, the league did not conduct a formal legal proceeding or hearing before reaching its decision. Instead, the outcome was the result of an agreement between the NFL, the NFL Players Association, and Tucker’s representatives.

His legal team released a statement confirming that the kicker will serve the suspension and is focused on putting the situation behind him. While he continues to stand by his earlier denials and insists on his innocence, Tucker has chosen to accept the punishment and move forward.

“Justin has always strived to carry himself in a way that would make his family and community proud. In order to put this difficult episode behind him and get back on the field as soon as possible, we have advised Justin to accept this resolution and close this matter. “

If Justin Tucker is maintaining his innocence, why isn’t he appealing the suspension like so many others have in similar situations? NFL insider Ian Rapoport offers some insight.

According to Rapoport, because Tucker is currently a free agent and not under contract with any team, he’s choosing to accept the NFL’s decision and serve the suspension now, essentially getting it out of the way. While he can still work out and attend training camps if signed, he won’t be eligible to play in any regular-season games until the suspension ends.

“So, no appeal for Jutsin Tucker because he is not employed by a team. He can work out, can theoretically practice with a team, which is what a workout is, but cannot play in an actual game until after the ten weeks are over. So, after all this, Justin Tucker was officially suspended by the NFL.”

By accepting the punishment, Tucker is potentially forfeiting millions of dollars in earnings. Under his previous deal with the Ravens—a four-year, $24 million contract signed in 2022—he earned about $352,000 per game. If he were to sign a similar deal elsewhere, his annual salary would be around $6 million. A 10-game suspension, however, would cost him roughly $3.52 million in lost game checks.

The fallout from the allegations was swift. Following the Baltimore Banner report and the league’s investigation, the Ravens parted ways with their longtime kicker after 13 seasons. But not before preparing for life without him—they selected Arizona’s Tyler Loop in the sixth round of the draft. It marked the first time Baltimore had ever drafted a kicker.

Loop isn’t just a placeholder either. He brings a powerful leg to the table, having nailed a 62-yard field goal last season and converting 6 of 9 attempts from beyond 50 yards.

In truth, the Ravens likely saw this coming. They anticipated the NFL would suspend Tucker, and the need for a replacement became more pressing after his on-field performance dipped last season. Tucker struggled mightily by his standards, finishing with a career-low 73.3% field goal completion rate, making just 22 of 30 attempts.

The 10-game suspension isn’t a shocker either. It’s somewhat in line with the punishment handed down to Deshaun Watson, who was initially suspended for six games before the NFL successfully appealed to extend it to 11 following multiple allegations of misconduct.

Tucker’s suspension will officially begin on August 26, the league’s roster cutdown day. He will be eligible to return on November 11. Until then, he can still try out for teams, sign a contract, attend training camp, and participate in preseason games—but he’ll remain sidelined for the first 10 weeks of the regular season.

So, what are the chances of Justin Tucker making an NFL comeback after all this? As of now, it’s uncertain. But the door is still open. NFL teams often find themselves in need of a kicker mid-season—due to injuries or inconsistency—and Tucker’s résumé still carries weight.

If a team is willing to look past the controversy and trust that his down year was an outlier, they could land a proven, veteran kicker at a discount. The NFL has shown time and again that talent often earns second chances, and Tucker may just get his.