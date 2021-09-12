“DeAndre Hopkins Crushing Me In Fantasy Is Because Of The Lack Of A Vaccine Mandate”: NFL Fantasy Owners Are Furious Over Cardinals WR Destroying Titans Defense

The NFL season is officially underway, and DeAndre Hopkins is taking to time to remind the world that he is still one of the best wideouts in the league.

The Arizona Cardinals have to compete in a very tough NFC West conference. But one and a half quarters, they look lethal as they lead 17-0 against a solid Tennesee Titans team.

And a lot of that has to do with DeAndre Hopkins, who has caught 2 touchdowns even before halftime. It didn’t take long for Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins to hook up for their first highlight this season.

On a third-and-goal at the 5 in the first quarter, Murray retreated to avoid the rush. He moved to his right to avoid the rush and threw across his body to the back of the end zone. There was Hopkins, who made a great high catch and then got both feet down in bounds for the score.

And then the duo went on to score again in the 2nd quarter.

And NFL fans are going crazy

NFL Fans react to DeAndre Hopkins performance.

DeAndre Hopkins crushing me in fantasy this week so if I lose I’m blaming the NFL’s lack of a vaccine mandate — Sam Lloyd (@llamsoyd) September 12, 2021

DeAndre Hopkins: – Bad at vaccine advice

– Very good at football — Jacob Ortiz (@jacobryanortiz) September 12, 2021

DeHop hopped over Jack Rabbit for a 6 burger. — Tommy Alexander (@A1ATCA) September 12, 2021

is the best receiver in the game, go debate ya momma — kam (@kammooney_) September 12, 2021

deandre hopkins getting another madden card after that jesus christ — (@gloryboyx9) September 12, 2021

