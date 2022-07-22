Basketball

“Kyler Murray took $230 million to finish last, the Russell Westbrook of the NFL”: Twitter explodes after Cardinals QB inks massive extension

"Kyler Murray took $230 million to finish last, the Russell Westbrook of the NFL": Twitter explodes after Cardinals QB inks massive extension
Jayanth Gorantla

Previous Article
"You can’t have a basketball conversation without Kobe Bryant": Allen Iverson speaks fondly about the Black Mamba and his influence on Basketball
Next Article
"Bill Belichick is desperately chasing Tom Brady's ever-rising legacy": Skip Bayless questions the Patriots peculiar coaching strategy
NBA Latest Post
"Kyler Murray took $230 million to finish last, the Russell Westbrook of the NFL": Twitter explodes after Cardinals QB inks massive extension
“Kyler Murray took $230 million to finish last, the Russell Westbrook of the NFL”: Twitter explodes after Cardinals QB inks massive extension

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals agreed upon a 5 year, $230.5 million dollar deal extension…

NFL Latest News
"Bill Belichick is desperately chasing Tom Brady's ever-rising legacy": Skip Bayless questions the Patriots peculiar coaching strategy
“Bill Belichick is desperately chasing Tom Brady’s ever-rising legacy”: Skip Bayless questions the Patriots peculiar coaching strategy

Whatever Bill Belichick says has been the law in New England for the past two…