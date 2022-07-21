“Kyle Rudolph went from Daniel Jones to Tom Brady overnight”: Former Giants TE receives a massive upgrade by joining Super Bowl contender

Kyle Rudolph is signing a one year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The veteran tight end is about to experience both ends of the QB spectrum overnight, from Daniel Jones to Tom Brady.

Kyle Rudolph is a 2 time Pro Bowl tight end who has 479 receptions, 4,745 yards, and 49 touchdowns to his name in 11 seasons. He has never been a top tier tight end, but has always been productive in his given role in a well run team.

Rudolph has previously played on the Minnesota Vikings (2011-2020) and New York Giants (2021). Rudolph’s 2 Pro Bowl appearances came when he was playing for the Vikings in 2012 and 2017.

Kyle Rudolph’s play in 2021 with the New York Giants left much to be desired. He posted a measly 26 receptions, 257 yards, and a single touchdown. Rudolph and Giants’ fans alike were both disappointed with the results. This is probably what led to Rudolph searching for a new house in 2022.

In recent times, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were solid at the tight end position. With players such as OJ Howard, Rob Gronkowski, and Cameron Brate, they had no need to actively seek players at that position.

However, with Gronkowski’s retirement this offseason, the Buccaneers were suddenly left with a weak tight end room. Brate is a very good run blocker but leaves skills to be desired in the pass catching role.

Will Tom Brady be able to resurrect Kyle Rudolph and his Pro Bowl career?

Tom Brady and Daniel Jones can be seen as polar opposites of one another. Brady is the most winningest quarterback in NFL history whereas Jones boasts a record of 12-25 over his 3 seasons. Jones has no accolades to his name and no playoff appearances either. Brady does not need an introduction when it comes to accolades nor playoff success.

This free agency has been quite a crazy one for the offense side of the ball. Teams are bringing in offensive weapons for their Super Bowl aspiring quarterbacks in hopes to make a run. Tampa Bay isn’t shying away at all.

Brady and Buccaneers bolstered their already dangerous offense by bringing in Kyle Rudolph, a player they hope can replace Gronkowski. Rudolph has certainly showed flashes of brilliance and there is little doubt that Brady is the best when it comes to feeding tight ends.

The Rudolph signing has elicited a similar reaction all over Twitter. Fans are happy that the tight end is going to have chance to play for a winning team. The real question is “Will they win the Super Bowl?”

