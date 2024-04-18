“Kylie Kept Making Fun of Me”: Jason Kelce Reveals Secret Behind WrestleMania Biceps as Travis Kelce Lauds Brother’s Performance

Jason Kelce was explosive during his visit with Lane Johnson at WrestleMania 40, in Philadelphia. During the recent New Heights podcast, Travis Kelce reacted to his elder brother taking on the WWE arena while donning a lucha libre mask. Even though Travis loved his brother and his appearance on the biggest stage of wrestling, Jason reveals another member of the family was actually busy making fun of how “obsessed” the former Eagles center was with his biceps.

Advertisement

Jason Kelce first gets astonished looking at himself from the WrestleMania night. As they looked on a picture of him with Rey Mysterio, Kelce exclaims,“Not gonna lie, my biceps are looking really good. Look at that picture!” He says he is not ashamed of how good he thinks he looks. And Travis is also astonished by the way his brother’s biceps are looking and asks,”How much did you guys lift before you went out there?”

To which Jason promptly responds, “We used a lot of bands and Kylie kept making fun of me because I was really obsessed with how my biceps looked. It’s just the honest answer, I’m not gonna hide. I’m not ashamed, going in there with a cut off (jeans), going to get them things popping.”

Travis believes in his brother and even says how proud he is. And agrees that even Jason should be proud of how his biceps looked because they do look amazing. He goes on to say that his choice of wearing a cut off jeans with Tims was a bold one. And immediately said, “Don’t f*** with that.” Travis goes on to ask Jason about his experience jumping over the rope and wearing lucha libre masks to hide their identity.

But Jason reveals that everyone close to them knew that it is Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce. Yes, people further away did not understand how was coming in, but the ones close to them knew who they were. And the masks hardly did a good job in front of the intelligent but electric Philly crowd.

Travis Kelce Compares WrestleMania Management to New Heights Production

Travis Kelce inquired about how it all went down with Jason Kelce and the WWE. Both being childhood fans of wrestling were elated to be involved with the event. Even though they knew it was something to do with masks, Jason Kelce reveals that they had no idea what was going to happen that night until 2 hours before the match. And Travis jokes in response, “Nice, so they’re like a New Heights production. You just find out like 5 minutes before you go out there, what’s going on.”

And Jason also agrees, “Pretty much, yeah.” Here Travis takes it forward by saying how he always thought they were behind other leading teams when it came to the management of events and such. But it “looks like we’re pretty spot on with the best productions in the world.”

And after that live show that they organized at an arena, and seemingly successfully, shows how far the team at New Heights have come. With their multiple Webby nominations and chart-topping releases every week, the show has really become something to look forward to for football fans and fans of the Kelce brothers.