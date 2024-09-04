Lamar Jackson’s Accurate Throws and Ball Placement Make Him an MVP Contender: Derrick Henry

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) slaps hands with running back Derrick Henry (22) during a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, August 22, 2024, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.

The 2024 NFL season is full of players with potential, yet one powerhouse partnership seems to be flying under the radar. Derrick Henry, a stalwart in the league for the past five seasons, has joined forces with the Baltimore Ravens, a team that was knocking on the door of the AFC Championship last year.

Henry’s addition to a squad led by Lamar Jackson, the reigning MVP and best dual-threat quarterback, should be making bigger waves. The running back took the weight of that upon himself and shared his thoughts on Jackson’s MVP prospects during an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show”:

“He’s a top player, a consistent player, an MVP-type player in this league,” Henry said. He didn’t stop there and made the case for Jackson’s often-overlooked passing prowess.

“His throw, his accuracy, his ball placement – I think it’s up there with the best of them. He’s just as dynamic with his arms as he is with his legs.”

Henry’s admiration extends beyond Jackson’s on-field skills. He lauded the quarterback’s leadership and work ethic, pinpointing how Jackson’s approach to practice and weekly preparation makes their partnership enjoyable.

This mutual respect bodes well for a Ravens team eager to see this dynamic duo in action. Moreover, the potential of this pairing hasn’t gone unnoticed by their rivals.

Even Chiefs’ veteran defender, Chris Jones, acknowledged the challenge that Jackson and Henry could pose. Looks like all eyes will be on Baltimore to see if this formidable combination can live up to the hype and give the Ravens the edge they’ve been seeking.

Jones on the “scary dynamic duo”

The NFL season opener is set to be a blockbuster, with the Chiefs and Ravens rekindling their rivalry from last January’s AFC Championship. The Ravens have definitely upped the ante by adding the two-time rushing champion to their already potent offense.

Jones understands this as he revealed that the Chiefs aren’t taking this matchup lightly, per Arrowhead Pride. Highlighting Jackson’s dual-threat capabilities, Jones said,

“Well, that’s a scary dynamic duo. [If] you look at it, Lamar is able to be a dual-threat quarterback; [he] also can pass. Look at the last year: [in the] first game of the season, [he] threw for like, four or five touchdowns. I think their team was like 5-0 [by] Week 5.”

According to Jones, the situation gets scarier when Jackson has someone like Henry on the other side:

“That shows you a lot about Lamar and his leadership within the Baltimore organization. Then, to bring a special guy like Derrick?”

Henry’s reputation as one of the league’s top rushers for years isn’t lost on the Chiefs’ defense. In response, the Chiefs are doubling down on their preparation.

They’re diving deep into film study and fine-tuning their game plan. Jones, for his part, is relishing the challenge. He’s putting his faith in the team’s training and cohesion to counter the Ravens’ new-look offense.