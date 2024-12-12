Lamar Jackson Admits He Talked to Samuel L. Jackson in Order to Land a Gig in a Children’s Cartoon

After publishing a children’s book to inspire them to never give up on their dreams, Lamar Jackson now wants to be part of a children’s cartoon.

During his interview with GQ, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback revealed that he always wants to give back and inspire the youth, helping them stay on the right path. And in order to achieve this, Lamar shared that he plans to do a voiceover for a children’s cartoon.

Interestingly enough, he has already reached out to Samuel L. Jackson, wishing that the actor would help him land a gig. Why Samuel L. Jackson? While we can’t fully rule out it is due to their insane likeliness to each other, what prompted Lamar to reach out to the Hollywood legend was the latter’s experience with voiceover roles in children’s movies.

“I wanna do a children’s cartoon. I wanna do a voiceover or something… I think I reached out to Samuel L. Jackson because I have seen him doing something like that. So I’m like, ‘Man, help me get in the door to do a voiceover for something animated, with children or something like that.’”

After a positive reception to his debut children’s book, “I Dream, You Dream, Let Us Dream”, it’s heartening to see the Ravens QB explore new avenues. Does this mean he won’t be writing books anymore? Not at all. In fact, Lamar revealed in his GQ interview that he has his second book on the way soon. “I got my second one coming out too as well,” hinted the Ravens superstar.

That said, it’s truly special to see a top-tier NFL athlete so passionate about writing. While most athletes give back to society via donations and charities, seeing Jackson run his creative juices and go that extra mile to inspire the youth is inspiring. He sure has the skills for it.

The Ravens star, in the GQ video, detailed his unexpectedly strong FCAT [Florida Comprehensive Assessment Test] score of 5 out of 6 as a catalyst to pursue writing.

“I thought about writing a book after I got a 5 out of 6 on my FCAT. I was getting 3s, and I think you need a 4 to pass… Eventually I ended up getting a 5, and that inspired me a little.”

Safe to say, Lamar Jackson is a man of many talents, just like his skillset on the field.