Samuel L. Jackson Berates Deion Sanders and the Entire Colorado Staff for Pathetic Loss Against Oregon State: “He Was Just Standing Around Watching”

Deion Sanders is having a hard time with the Colorado Buffaloes, with a fifth bitter loss this season. The declining performance has disheartened the Colorado fandom, including those who support Coach Prime unconditionally. Additionally, as the Buffs lost against Oregon State, it left Samuel L. Jackson furious with the Colorado staff and their head coach.

Coach Prime’s journey with the Colorado Buffaloes (4-5) has been full of both dull and vivid moments. Nevertheless, it was certainly unexpected when the Hollywood veteran took to X to rant on Deion Sanders and the coaches of the Buffs after their loss against Oregon State and a change in the play caller’s lounge.

CU has a completely restructured roster with over 50 newcomers. They have boasted their QB Shedeur Sanders, who has performed consistently during most matchups. However, what continues to fail the team is their weak O-Line configuration.

Even though Deion Sanders promised to paint a new image for the offensive line, his softened stance before the Colorado vs. Oregon State match, calling the meeting ‘phenomenal’, caught the attention of the media, yielding the same old defeat for the team. All of this has now cumulatively transformed into disappointment for those who initially supported Colorado under Coach Prime.

Samuel L. Jackson Chooses Bollywood Movie Over Deion Sanders Led Buffball

In his post via X, the Hollywood veteran bombarded the Colorado Buffaloes’ both defense and offense. He angrily commiserated with QB Shedeur Sanders, confusing him for Shilo, as he continued to struggle behind that weak O-line.

“CUBuffsFootball Brain Farts all around, the OC can’t call 3 run plays to get off the field!” Jackson said. “The DC can’t get his guys to stop a baby carriage!! Shiloh can barely walk & is going to end up playing wheelchair football behind that OLine!!”

Interestingly enough, Samuel L. Jackson roped in a Bollywood movie ‘Shamshera’ as an alternative plan to watching CU play. The grilling continued for another round in the comments section as Jackson thundered at Deion Sanders’ role from the sidelines. Replying to one of the comments, he said,

“Looked he was just standing around watching!! Did you see him using a mic or communicating with any other coach before the half was over ??!”

The weak offense of Colorado has cost dearly for Shedeur Sanders who could be spotted running across the field throughout the entire matchup. Notably, in their showdown against UCLA, the quarterback was ruthlessly sacked seven times.

The Colorado Buffaloes’ downhill journey has been particularly hard for the fans who expected an overturn with Coach Prime’s presence. However, what has blown most minds is their overall shortcomings with a weak defense and offense. While the new recruitments by the Buffaloes have given some hope, no remedies seem to be suggested for the last three weeks for a bowl game.