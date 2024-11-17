mobile app bar

Lamar Jackson Could Etch His Name Alongside Greatest Passers Peyton Manning & Aaron Rodgers During Steelers Matchup

Sneha Singh
Published

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium.

Nov 3, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Lamar Jackson is on the brink of matching a record that has been the preserve of legendary quarterbacks in the NFL. If the Baltimore Ravens QB goes about his business against the Pittsburgh Steelers the same way he has been doing in the past six games, he could touch a landmark only Aaron Rodgers and Peyton Manning have achieved since 1970.

Jackson has been on fire this season. And to top it, he has recorded over 275 passing yards in six consecutive games. The 27-year-old’s passer rating has gone above the 100 mark too. Out of the six, the Ravens had won five. Even in the lost game against the Cleveland Browns, Jackson amassed 289 passing yards.

If the signal-caller manages to maintain his average against the Steelers he would join the elite club occupied by Rodgers and Manning  quarterbacks who have amassed at least 275 passing yards and a 100+ passing rating in seven consecutive games, as per NFL insider Ari Meirov.

As the QB gears up to face the Steelers, fans have mixed views about the possible record. Some Ravens fans projected that Jackson would easily secure the feat.

However, there were equally many who felt that the Steelers would put up a tough challenge for Jackson. Pittsburgh has displayed an airtight defense throughout the season.  Teryl Austin’s men are ranking eighth in the league with 302.7 average defense yards. They have allowed only 15 touchdowns.

The skepticism was also fuelled by Jackson’s not-so-great 2-4 record against the Steelers. The QB admitted he is clueless as to why he has had a poor run against the team.

I don’t know what it is, man,” Jackson said on ESPN. “Last year, we [were] supposed to [beat] them, but things just didn’t go our way; the football gods weren’t on our side. But it’s a whole other year, it’s a new year, [and] I’m looking forward to the game.

Jackson has occasionally been trolled by the opposition fans that he is more of a running back than a quarterback. He has shut those comments with his performance this season. He has already broken the franchise record of 275 passing yards in five straight games. If everything goes to plan against Pittsburgh, Lamar would equal a league record too.

