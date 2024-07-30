Lamar Jackson Downplays John Harbaugh’s Lofty Comment: “I’m Not the GOAT, Tom Brady is”

John Harbaugh’s bold vision for Lamar Jackson had set the NFL world abuzz last week. Baltimore Ravens‘ head coach recently declared his aspirations for Jackson to become the “greatest quarterback ever to play in the history of the National Football League.” It’s indeed a lofty vision, and Jackson knows he’s got his work cut out for him.

When reporters asked Jackson about Harbaugh’s statement, the 27-year-old quarterback was quick to set the record straight.

“The G.O.A.T.? I’m not the G.O.A.T. [greatest of all time]. Tom Brady’s the GOAT. But I believe that’s motivation. I appreciate that. I’m still on my way.” Jackson added, “I appreciate that coming from coach. Keep doing what I’m doing. Keep trying to get better. Keep trying to win these games. Keep trying to reach that goal.”

For Jackson, the ultimate aim is to be remembered as a “champion.” He did appreciate his coach’s faith in him but remains focused on his own path.

Then again, Jackson might be just one MVP award behind Brady’s career total, but he’s still got a mountain to climb in terms of playoff success. His journey to Brady-like greatness seems to be just beginning with only two postseason victories under his belt.

Tom Brady Once Reflected on the Day he First Noticed Lamar Jackson

Tom Brady’s admiration for Lamar Jackson goes way back, even before Jackson stepped foot in the NFL. Earlier this year, during Jackson’s appearance on Brady’s “Let’s Go” podcast, the NFL legend shared a memory that left the Ravens quarterback nearly speechless.

Brady recalled the moment he first noticed Jackson’s exceptional talent:

“The first time I ever really noticed you was that high school highlight where you put the brakes on the guy and he went flying by.” He added, “Not that I’ve ever had that experience in my entire life, I don’t even know what that feels like, but now you’re doing that at the highest level.”

Look how pure Lamar’s face is. The Goat recognizes the Goat pic.twitter.com/kZzKZ3869i — Sammy in a bottle ‍♂️ (@Flxmingoz) January 9, 2024

Brady went on to praise Jackson’s impact on the game, telling him that fans tune in specifically to watch his unique talents on display. Jackson was clearly touched by Brady’s words and responded, “I appreciate that. It means a lot coming from you.”

Now, for Jackson to reach the lofty heights set by John Harbaugh’s expectations and match Brady’s legacy, he’ll need to accomplish something Brady did 10 times in his career: reach the Super Bowl. While Jackson hasn’t yet made it to the big game, the Ravens appear poised to make a strong push in the upcoming season.