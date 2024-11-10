Lamar Jackson Explains Why He Doesn’t Wear Any Jewelry on the Football Field

Nov 3, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Last Sunday, Justin Jefferson flaunted his $1 million diamond chain during the Vikings – Colts matchup and caught the attention of the world. While Lamar Jackson too has quite an impressive jewelry collection, he prefers not to flaunt it on the field.

Advertisement

Talking to GQ Sports, Lamar explained his aversion to wearing jewelry during games, highlighting that he needed his body to function a certain way when he was playing. Lamar also cited the timeout factor:

“When I’m playing, I am not wearing any jewelry. I don’t need anything popping. Something grabbing my neck or something. Something gets lost, you’re gonna have to take a timeout. Ref, coach, whoever, like, I need my jewelry.”

Lamar has an impressive collection of chains, including a few gifted ones, with one from his mother, Felicia Jones, standing out. The gift from Felicia had three hearts and was a delightful birthday present for her son.

Notably, Lamar also gifted himself a ‘heavy’ golden chain at the start of 2024, despite his aversion to weights. He also noted his love for Cuban necklaces, which don’t have much weight.

Additionally, the most favorite chain in Lamar’s collection is a lightweight piece of jewelry. Its ease of wear made it his favorite:

“I’m gonna say this is probably my favorite one, cause like it can go with anything, you know? And it’s light, so I can just put it on and go about my day.”

During the show, Lamar also displayed his pendants, chains, watches, and bracelets, including his custom gold Patek Philippe watch.

He also went on to showcase a bracelet gifted to him by rapper Kodak Black during his 2018 rookie season. It all explained how much of a jewelry lover and collector Lamar was outside the football field.

On the field, Lamar continues to top the MVP chatter, with his 4 TD, 290-yard game against the Buccaneers, kicking off Week 10 football action in dramatic style.

With his consistent MVP-level performance, fans can expect Lamar to shine on the field without any jewelry.