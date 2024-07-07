Lamar Jackson Finds Support Days After Getting Trashed for Too Many Excuses

Oct 1, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks on the field at halftime of a game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

After being ousted in last year’s AFC Championship, Lamar Jackson now faces mounting pressure to perform in the playoffs. On top of that, Broncos icon Mark Schlereth recently criticized the two-time MVP, arguing that Jackson’s fans give him too much leeway. Schlereth feels frustrated with them making excuses for the QB, such as the lack of quality receivers on the roster. However, amid the criticism, Jackson has found an ally who shared his frustration with unfair judgment.

During a recent episode of ‘Speak’, former RB turned analyst LeSean McCoy expressed his frustration over the unfair treatment Lamar receives for his playoff shortcomings. Shady pointed out that despite being a Heisman winner, people often labeled Jackson as merely an athletic quarterback who should switch to running back or wide receiver.

He argued that people gave more leeway and excuses to other QBs who were Heisman winners or first overall picks, like Baker Mayfield, Joe Burrow, and others, for their failures to meet expectations.

In contrast, they judge Lamar harshly despite his consistent effort. McCoy acknowledged that Jackson could improve his playoff performance but pointed out that even his own franchise made him fight for his second contract, despite his MVP status.

McCoy also highlighted that Peyton Manning never faced such intense scrutiny for his shortcomings in the playoffs. People believed in him and gave him time to improve. Thus, McCoy argues that Lamar, who is only 28 and has ample time to improve, should be afforded the same treatment.

LeSean McCoy thinks Lamar Jackson takes unfair criticism “A guy like Josh Allen…I think Josh is better than Lamar, but we don’t grade Josh the same way we grade Lamar Jackson…They don’t keep the same attitude with Lamar like they do with other QBs” pic.twitter.com/J44sBpCLfz — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) July 5, 2024

Jackson clinched his 2nd league MVP last season, putting up his best stats in the process. He contributed towards 4499 total yards along with 29 total touchdowns.

The Ravens reached their first AFC Championship game with him at the helm, losing to the eventual champs, the Chiefs. That said, Jackson has always held his head high and looked forward to the next game despite constant criticism.

He even finds time to appreciate other legends who paved the way for future generations, recently giving a nod to Marlin Briscoe, the man who opened doors for black athletes to step into roles historically dominated by white players.

Jackson Pays Homage to First Black Starting QB in Modern NFL

Jackson is arguably the best dual-threat QB in the league and might retire as the greatest black QB with a chance to be inducted into the first-ballot Hall of Fame. However, he hasn’t forgotten the people who paved the path for him—all the black QBs who came before him and mesmerized the fans with their athleticism. One such name is Marlin Briscoe.

The 2-time NFL MVP recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to pay tribute to The Magician, who was the first black starting QB in the modern NFL era. Lamar added a GOAT emoji to describe the former Dolphins star, a giant who paved the way for people who look and play like him.

Briscoe was the first black QB to start a game in the AFL for the Broncos, despite Denver’s attempt to turn him into a Wide Receiver or a Cornerback. He would later go on to clinch two Super Bowls in Miami, though as a wideout.

While the NFL has made significant progress, black quarterbacks still face persistent stereotypes, even when they impress the league with their dual-threat abilities. Jackson, for example, is often questioned for his pocket prowess, with many arguing that he will never win a Super Bowl due to his so-called mediocre passing. Arguably, we have come a long way since the Briscoe era, but we still have far to go.