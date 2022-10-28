“Lamar Jackson Is Very Upset As Ravens Aren’t Paying Him Big Money”: Skip Bayless Makes Shocking Revelations About ‘Late’ & ‘Withdrawn’ Ravens Quarterback

Oct 23, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson is currently playing out the last year of his rookie contract while negotiating for a new one. The result is a Lamar who is not putting in a 100%.

Lamar Jackson was drafted with the last pick of the first round in the 2018 NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens. 3 and a half seasons later, the Ravens are happy with the production of their superstar quarterback, but problems loom ahead.

Jackson and the Ravens are yet to agree on a contract extension past this current season. Negotiations in the offseason stalled and when asked about it, Lamar claimed that it will be done in due time.

However, with the new NFL season starting, and a lot of teams not preferring to get deals done during the season, it looks like Lamar’s future with the Ravens might actually be in jeopardy.

If Lamar Jackson leaves Baltimore it will forever be known as one of the biggest NFL fumbles of All-Time — The Ravens Realm (@RealmRavens) October 27, 2022

While the other superstar QB in Jackson’s draft class already received his extension (Josh Allen), Jackson is still waiting on the Ravens to open their wallets.

Jackson is trying to hold out without skipping practices or games

According to Skip Bayless, Lamar Jackson is trying to hold out without skipping games or practices. This is a new way of holding out but Jackson’s love for the game is stopping the quarterback from ditching his teammates.

Bayless claims that his source in the locker room has said that Lamar is less engaged during team meetings and seems “withdrawn” from the situation. He does not seem like the Lamar of the past.

Lamar Jackson is NOT happy. Allow me to explain what a credible source inside the Ravens locker room told me is happening in Baltimore right now. From this week’s @SkipBaylessShow:pic.twitter.com/hwVbuL7rHJ — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 27, 2022

The source also claimed that Jackson occasionally arrives late to team meetings and practices, which he has never done before. These signs, if true, might point to unhappiness from Lamar, but it could also be nothing.

Jackson’s play on the field has not taken a dip and that is all that the Ravens’ coaches and front office can ask for. The fans on the other hand, are asking for the Ravens to lock up Jackson for the long term as one of their own.

