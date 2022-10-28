Jerry Jeudy Trade: Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills or New York Giants; Teams Most Likely To Go After The Wide Receiver

Sep 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) leaves the field in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Jerry Jeudy hasn’t been able to perform as per expectations for the Broncos. With the trade window closing soon, will the Denver-based franchise trade him?

Jerry Jeudy is a talented wide receiver who grabbed a lot of attention after delivering impressive performances during his high school and college football days.

As a result, he made his way into the NFL back in 2020 when the Broncos drafted him in as the 15th overall pick. There were a lot of expectations from Jerry as he was recognized as one of the best receivers in the country when he used to play for the University of Alabama.

However, in his rookie season, Jeudy delivered a number of forgettable performances. He finished the season with a terrible 44% catch rate, one of the lowest in the league that year.

While the Broncos decided to persist with him, the man hasn’t been able to live up to the expectations this season as well. When it was confirmed that Russell Wilson will join the Denver-based franchise, innumerable Broncos fans felt that Jerry will explode in the presence of an experienced campaigner. However, they were left dejected and disappointed once again.

Jerry Jeudy Possible Landing Spots

While one can argue that Wilson has been extremely poor this season which has impacted Jerry’s performances, it seems like the Broncos have ran out of patience with the WR and are likely to trade him.

Although Jeudy hasn’t had a breakthrough season thus far in the NFL, he is still very young and has a great amount of potential which will attract franchises to go after him.

The first team which might go after Jerry are the New York Giants. After a fantastic 6-1 start to the season, the Giants are looking well poised to make their way into the playoffs. In order to further consolidate their position and have ample amount of bench strength required for the playoffs, Jeudy might be a good option for them.

The second team which actually is in desperate need of a wide receiver who can develop a good chemistry with their quarterback are the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers has looked seemingly frustrated with the inexperienced WRs in his unit. Davante’s absence has really impacted the franchise and Jeudy might just be the man who could transform the team’s fortunes.

The third team that might go after Jerry are the Buffalo Bills. While the Bills have emerged as Super Bowl contenders this season, much like the Giants, they would also like to add more strength to their squad as they are well set to make their way to the playoffs.

It will be interesting to see where Jeudy finally ends up.

