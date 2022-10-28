Tom Brady Sacks: Tampa Bay Quarterback Surpasses Ben Roethlisberger To Become The Most Sacked QB In History

Oct 27, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady surpassed Big Ben and became the most sacked quarterback in the history of the NFL during the Thursday Night’s clash against the Ravens.

There is absolutely no doubt about the fact that Tom Brady is one of a kind. The man is well into his mid-40s and still has the passion, the hunger to succeed at the highest level.

He started off in the year 2000 and till now, he has won 7 Super Bowl titles, more than any single franchise which is enough to prove why he is called the GOAT.

However, the current season isn’t turning out to be a fruitful one for the Tampa Bay Quarterback. Brady’s individual numbers have been rather ordinary this season and as a result, his team has suffered big time.

Tom Brady Is Now The Most Sacked Quarterback In the NFL

During the Thursday Night’s clash against the Baltimore Ravens, it was evident that all eyes would be on Brady and his performance. However, fans were also keeping a close eye on how many times Tom gets sacked as a world record was about to be broken.

Before the latest TNF clash, Ben Roethlisberger was the most sacked quarterback in the history of the league. However, Tom had to sacked twice in order to surpass Ben which is exactly what happened.

Brady passes Roethlisberger as the most sacked QB in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/uuoPyUi8Ez — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 28, 2022

During the second minute of the second quarter, Brady was sacked which took the his total sack count to 555, one more than that of Ben Roethlisberger who retired after getting sacked 554 times in his illustrious career.

While its isn’t a record to be proud of, it is true that after staying active in the league for well over two decades, you are bound to create some unwanted records as well.

As it turns out, on the Let’s Go podcast with Jim Gray, Tom had himself discussed about surpassing Big Ben. “I’d like to actually thank my complete lack of agility and speed for allowing me to knock on the door of this very esteemed NFL record,” Brady had stated.

He went on to add that he also holds a few cool records and although certain things get better with age, the feeling he gets after getting sacked hasn’t really changed for him even after playing for so many years.

