Lamar Jackson Illness Report: Reigning MVP to Sit Out First Ravens Training Camp?

Yagya Bhargava
Published

Lamar Jackson Illness Report: Reigning MVP to Sit Out First Ravens Training Camp?

Lamar Jackson. Pictures taken from: USA TODAY Sports.

The Baltimore Ravens’ training camp kicked off with an unexpected setback as reigning MVP Lamar Jackson was sidelined due to illness, casting a shadow over the team’s first full-team practice session.

Jackson, who had reported for duty on July 15 along with other quarterbacks and injured veterans, now finds himself battling an illness that’s taken precedence over on-field preparations. Senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson broke the news on social media, describing Jackson’s condition as “pretty bad.”

With their star quarterback resting, the Ravens have turned to veteran Josh Johnson to lead the first-team reps, supported by rookies Devin Leary and Emory Jones. While this unexpected development has raised some concerns among the Ravens faithful, it’s unlikely to derail the team’s preparations for the 2024-25 season.

Jackson’s health and peak performance remain crucial to the Ravens’ Super Bowl aspirations. His MVP-caliber 2023 season, saw him rack up impressive stats both through the air and on the ground. More so, even in his absence, head coach John Harbaugh shared how he is focused on helping Jackson become the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

John Harbaugh Reveals GOAT Plans for Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens‘ head coach, John Harbaugh, concluded the team’s first training camp practice with a passionate defense of quarterback Lamar Jackson. Addressing critics who’ve questioned Jackson’s ability to reach the Super Bowl, Harbaugh revealed that his vision for Jackson is nothing short of extraordinary.

In his long answer, he added,

Since being drafted last in the first round of 2018, Jackson has redefined the quarterback position. He’s established himself as the best dual-threat player, setting records for quarterback rushing yards in his first six seasons while also showing his talents as a passer with 125 touchdown throws in just 77 starts.

But for Harbaugh, this is just the beginning. He also shared with Jackson his dream of seeing him become the best quarterback in NFL history. By telling the same vision to reporters on Sunday, Harbaugh not only showed his faith in Lamar Jackson’s potential but also sent a clear message about the team’s commitment to their QB.

Yagya Bhargava

Yagya Bhargava

Yagya Bhargava is a Senior Writer at The Sports Rush and has been following the NFL over an year. He transitioned from being a chef to sports journalism due to his profound love for sports. With over 200 articles with The Sports Rush, he has previously delved into various US sports, including basketball, baseball, and golf. Yagya, with a sports passion and keen writing eye, thrives in delivering sports news that's not just captivating but also accurate. He embraces the competitive spirit, having played football at the National level.

