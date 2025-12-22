Lamar Jackson Injury: Coach John Harbaugh Provides Concerning Update

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s night ended painfully and prematurely in Sunday’s stunning loss to the New England Patriots, casting a shadow over the team’s already fragile playoff hopes.

Jackson exited late in the second quarter after a short 3-yard run in which he took a knee to the back from a defender. He was clearly in distress on the sideline before walking to the locker room and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. At the time of his exit, Baltimore trailed 10–7, though the Ravens managed to tie the game at 10 before halftime.

Jackson finished the game 7-of-10 passing for 101 yards and added two rushes for seven yards before leaving due to injury. After the game, head coach John Harbaugh provided an uncertain update on Jackson’s condition, acknowledging that the team will need time to determine the severity.

“It’s a bruise of some kind, I think,” Harbaugh said. “I don’t know how serious it will be. We’ll have to find out in the next couple of days. He got kneed in the back.”

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley took over and played efficiently, completing 9 of 10 passes for 65 yards. Baltimore appeared to regain control in the second half and built a 24–13 lead in the fourth quarter after Derrick Henry scored his second touchdown of the night. However, the Patriots responded with 15 unanswered points, rallying late to stun the Ravens on the road and drop Baltimore to 7–8 on the season.

Jackson later told reporters he was in too much pain to return but remains hopeful he can play in Week 17 against the Green Bay Packers. He is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, which should provide more clarity on his status.

The injury is the latest setback in a season filled with physical challenges for Jackson. He missed three games earlier in the year with a hamstring injury and has since been limited at times by ankle, toe, and knee issues, as well as an illness. With the Ravens clinging to postseason aspirations, Jackson’s availability looms as a major storyline heading into a must-win matchup against Green Bay next Saturday.

The Ravens (7-8) face the Packers (9-5-1) next Saturday in a must-win game to keep their postseason hopes alive.