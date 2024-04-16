NFL Fans Yearn for Brittany Mahomes’ Red Hair Look in Latest Picture From Soccer Game

Brittany Mahomes recently stirred up excitement among fans by flaunting her red hair on Instagram, something different from her regular blonde. Days later, she and Patrick Mahomes attended the game between Sporting KC and Inter Miami at Arrowhead Stadium, where she reverted to her original blonde locks, leaving fans confused and yarning for the brief redhead era.

The majority of them flooded Brittany Mahomes’ recent post with requests to make her hair permanently red, even expressing how it suited her personality. A few also wondered why she reverted to blonde, while others urged her to embrace the fiery look.

Debuting her new strands on April 10, Brittany captioned the Instagram post, “Feeling Spicy.” Even sportscaster Kay Adams chimed in with a comment, “MAMA [Hot Face Emoji]”

Interestingly, as it turns out, Brittany’s new style was a hit with Patrick and their 3-year-old daughter, Sterling. But her 16-month-old son, Bronze, wasn’t much impressed, as per E Online. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, on the other hand, showed love for Brittany’s redhead look by sharing her post on his Instagram Stories and adding a heart emoji.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Arrived At Arrowhead Stadium In Style To Watch Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi’s games have always attracted stars, but since joining Inter Miami, celebrity attendance at their matches has skyrocketed. As Miami faced Sporting KC on Saturday, the bout was moved to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to accommodate more spectators eager to witness the soccer legend in action.

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany were among those luminaries. He rocked a custom-made Sporting Kansas City jersey paired with camouflage pants and shoes. Brittany Mahomes, however, arrived at the Chiefs’ home turf in a white top with blue stripes, paired with white jogger pants and University Blue Jordans.

It’s also worth mentioning that Patrick is a co-owner of Sporting Kansas City. Last weekend’s matchup against David Beckham’s Inter Miami drew a historic crowd of 72,000 people, the fourth in MLS history. Surely, American soccer will reach great heights in the coming years, especially since great soccer titans have started to invest their time and resources.